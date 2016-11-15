WWE diva Maryse’s husband, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, spent honeymoon on fantasy football draft.

A pro rassler loves fake football? How shocking!

As WWE diva Maryse told ESPN of her long-awaited honeymoon with rassler-hubby Mike “The Miz” Mizanin: “We get four days off and we go to the Bahamas and on the first night, I’m thinking, ‘Whoa, first night on the honeymoon, right, guys? It’s gonna be fun.’

“My husband is in the kitchen looking for Wi-Fi, why? … Because he needs to do his fantasy football draft.”

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Why didn’t the Patriots hand off to Marshawn Lynch at the 1-yard line?”

• At SportsPickle.com: “Week 10 TV ratings up after NFL tries new strategy of good games.”

Down and ouch

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn — whose medical history already included two broken legs, three major knee injuries, a broken finger and a lacerated thumb — underwent surgery after breaking her right arm during a training spill in Colorado.

Needless to say, she’s got a surefire gig in hand if Milton Bradley ever rolls out an updated version of “Operation.”

Stat of the Week

Parity, you say? Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 14 are within a game of .500 just past the halfway point of the season.

Talking the talk

• At TheBigLead.com, on DUI arrests at Kinnick Stadium following the Hawkeyes’ 14-13 upset of No. 2 Michigan on Saturday including readings of .310, .230 and .225: “The blood-alcohol levels recorded in Iowa last night look like batting averages.”

• Field Yates of ESPN, via Twitter, after the Braves signed 43-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon: “Colon made his MLB debut the day Turner Field opened (in 1997). He’ll now pitch at the new Braves park. The dude outlasted a stadium.”

• Comedy writer Torben Rolfsen, after a squirrel ran onto the turf at Lambeau Field in the middle of a Colts-Packers game: “It was gathering cheese and beer for the winter.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after a soccer coach in England was suspended for betting 45 times on his team to lose: “Fans got suspicious when he’d pull his goalie two minutes into the game.”

Quick out

And in the latest protest news, Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans took a knee during the national anthem Sunday, saying he’ll never stand as long as Donald Trump is president. Monday it was revealed he didn’t even vote, and Tuesday he said he’ll be back to standing again.

In other words, this receiver didn’t go long.