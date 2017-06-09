LeBron James recorded a triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and Cleveland outperformed the NBA’s most electrifying offense in a testy Game 4 filled with technical fouls, beating Golden State 137-116 and ending its perfect postseason.

CLEVELAND – Golden State no longer has a perfect postseason.

Cleveland’s coming back again.

Just like last year, the NBA Finals are at 3-1 in favor of the Warriors after four games.

LeBron James recorded a triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 40 points and the Cavaliers outperformed the NBA’s most electrifying offense in a testy Game 4 filled with technical fouls Friday night, beating the Warriors 137-116 and snapping their 15-game playoff winning streak.

“We have championship DNA,” said James, who surpassed Magic Johnson’s record with his ninth Finals triple-double. “We showed that tonight. We just kept our composure. We shared the ball, we moved the ball and defensively we were physical. It’s one game.”

But it’s the one they had to have, and a best-of-seven series that wasn’t living up to its hype and seemed headed for a quick conclusion is California bound for Game 5 on Monday in Oakland.

The Cavaliers scored a Finals-record 86 points in the first half and then held on during a wild third and fourth quarter that included technical fouls, James jawing with fellow superstar Kevin Durant and Cleveland’s crowd roaring like a jet engine.

Until the Cavaliers did it last year, no team had ever rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win the Finals. Cleveland took Game 3 at home, lost Game 4 and then won the final three — Game 7 in Oakland — to capture the city’s first title in one of the major sports since 1964.

As the final seconds ticked off, Cleveland fans chanted “Cavs in 7.”

“Believeland is not going to give up,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said, “and we’re going to keep fighting.”

The Warriors had swept their first three series and were 48 minutes from a party they’ve been planning for a year. But it’s on hold and Golden State fans are holding their breath.

Coach Steve Kerr said his players aren’t worried about the past.

“I don’t think there was any concern or thoughts about history,” Kerr said. “I think it was we played a desperate team on their home floor, a great team, with great players, and they came out and handed it to us. Simple as that.”

Durant, one victory from the coveted championship he left Oklahoma City to get, scored 35 points but got little help from Stephen Curry, who was limited to 14 on 4-of-13 shooting.

James finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and on one trip threw the ball off the backboard to himself for a dunk.

Kevin Love made six three-pointers and added 23 points for Cleveland, which made 24 threes, another Finals record.