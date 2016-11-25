Leticia Romero scored a career-high 25 points, and the 10th-ranked Florida State women beat No. 25 Gonzaga 87-69 in the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Leticia Romero scored a career-high 25 points, and the 10th-ranked Florida State women beat No. 25 Gonzaga 87-69 on Friday in the Paradise Jam tournament.

The Seminoles (5-1) had a 27-14 lead after the first quarter.

Jill Barta led Gonzaga (3-2) with 20 points. The Zags made 21 turnovers.

“It’s a Top 25 opponent, that’s always a big deal,” said Florida State coach Sue Semrau, a graduate of Shorecrest High School in Shoreline. “We just disrupted a lot of what they were trying to do. I hope that gives us a lot of confidence. We still didn’t quite play our best, so knowing that gives me hope that we can continue to get better.”

The Seminoles shot 54 percent, compared with 43 percent for the Zags, who lost 78-66 to Michigan on Thursday.

“That’s the second night in a row that we’ve struggled to defend the three and the two,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “And we didn’t shoot particularly well ourselves. We didn’t handle their pressure well.”

WSU wins in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Louise Brown scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Washington State to a 79-65 victory over Nebraska.

The Cougars (4-1) had a 30-14 advantage in points off turnovers and outrebounded the Huskers (3-2) by a 44-32 margin.

• Two Pac-12 teams lost to opponents ranked in the top 10.

No. 6 Maryland overwhelmed 23rd-ranked Arizona State 83-42 in Las Vegas and No. 7 Mississippi State beat Oregon 75-63 in Honolulu.

Maryland raced to a 38-6 lead.

“It was a big test for us early to see where we’re at,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “It’s a great sign.”

• Jordin Canada scored 27 points as ninth-ranked UCLA battled its way past Toledo 75-73 at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico.

• In other games involving a Pac-12 team, Stanford beat Wichita State 87-39; Colorado defeated St. Francis of Brooklyn 81-54; Utah hushed Charlotte 81-68; and California beat San Francisco 75-52.

Note

• Kalani Brown scored 17 points to help No. 5 Baylor beat Kent State 84-42 in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.