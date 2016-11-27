The 11th-ranked Gonzaga men dominated the first half and overcome significant struggles in the final 20 minutes to beat No. 21 Iowa State 73-71 in the AdvoCare Invitational championship game. Gonzaga nearly blew an 18-point second-half lead.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The 11th-ranked Gonzaga men dominated the first half and overcome significant struggles in the final 20 minutes to beat No. 21 Iowa State 73-71 on Sunday in the AdvoCare Invitational championship game.

Gonzaga nearly blew an 18-point second-half lead.

“I definitely think we got a little tentative in the second half and you can’t do that, especially when you’re playing such a good team,” said guard Nigel Williams-Goss, a transfer from Washington who led the Zags with 18 points and was voted the tournament’s most valuable player. “They’re just not going to go away without a fight.”

Josh Perkins added 12 points and Przemek Karnowski had 11 for Gonzaga (6-0).

Iowa State (5-1) got 29 points from Deonte Burton, 21 in the second half.

After falling behind by 18 early in the second half, Monte Morris’ jumper cut the Iowa State deficit to 70-69 with four minutes to go.

Burton missed a three with Iowa State down 72-71 with 17 seconds remaining. The final buzzer sounded shortly before Morris released a shot that rimmed out.

Gonzaga shot 64.5 percent in the first half to build a 49-34 lead.

The Zags improved to 9-0 in the Thanksgiving tournament at Disney formerly known as the Old Spice Classic. They also won the event in 2008 and 2012.

“It’s unbelievable to come down here as Gonzaga and win this thing three times in a row with the level of competition that we’re playing,” coach Mark Few said.

WSU men lose

PULLMAN – Ryan Welage collected 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead San Jose State past Washington State 88-76.

The Spartans (2-3) led by six at intermission and jumped out to a 10-point advantage with two quick baskets to begin the second half.

Josh Hawkinson led the Cougars (3-3) with 19 points and 12 rebounds and freshman Malachi Flynn added 18 points.

“We just lacked urgency the whole time,” Flynn said.

Washington State coach Ernie Kent said, “We’ve just got to get back to playing our kind of basketball. We’re not there right now. It’s not X’s and O’s. It’s a sense of togetherness, bonding, passion — all of those things.”

UCLA prevails

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Lonzo Ball had 16 points and 10 assists to help No. 14 UCLA beat Texas A&M 74-67 as the Bruins won the Wooden Legacy championship game.

Issac Hamilton scored all 17 of his points in the first half to lead UCLA (7-0), which beat Portland, New Mexico and Texas A&M to win the title.

Ball, who was voted tournament’s MVP, had 47 points and 28 assists over the three games.

Texas A&M (4-2) had a lead at 63-62 late in the second half, but was done in by turnovers and missed shots in the final minutes.

• In other games involving a Pac-12 men’s team, Colorado beat Wofford 75-60; Stanford defeated Seton Hall 66-52; and California beat Southeastern Louisiana 67-55.

Notes

• The No. 3 Indiana men beat Mississippi Valley State 85-52.

• There were two women’s games where both teams were in the top 10.

Alaina Coates had 17 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 3 South Carolina rout No. 4 Louisville 83-59 in Springfield, Mass.

• Alexis Jones scored 20 points as No. 5 Baylor beat eighth-ranked Ohio State 85-68 in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.

• Freshman Sabrina Ionescu posted the first triple-double by an Oregon Ducks women’s player. She had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a 91-62 victory over San Jose State in Honolulu.

• Minyon Moore scored a career-high 23 points to help USC beat Long Beach State 82-74.