Miesha Tate, a 30-year-old from Tacoma, announced her retirement from mixed martial arts inside the octagon after a loss to Raquel Pennington on the UFC 205 card at Madison Square Garden. Tate (18-7) is a former UFC and Strikeforce champion.

Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK – Miesha Tate, who is from Tacoma, announced her retirement from mixed martial arts inside the octagon after a loss to Raquel Pennington on the UFC 205 card at Madison Square Garden.

The 30-year-old Tate, a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, said Saturday night’s loss played a role in her decision. “I’ll love this sport forever, but this isn’t my time anymore,” Tate said.

The capacity crowd gave Tate a loud ovation after her surprise announcement.

Before the bout, she had tweeted: “Feeling better than I’ve ever felt!”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Tate defeated Holly Holm in March to win the UFC bantamweight title and then lost the belt in her first title defense to Amanda Nunes in July.

Tate (18-7) had coached Pennington on “The Ultimate Fighter,” a reality show used by UFC to recruit new talent.

Pennington (9-5) won a methodical bout and unanimous decision.

Seattle Times staff