NEW YORK – Miesha Tate, who is from Tacoma, announced her retirement from mixed martial arts inside the octagon after a loss to Raquel Pennington on the UFC 205 card at Madison Square Garden.

The 30-year-old Tate, a former UFC and Strikeforce champion, said Saturday night’s loss played a role in her decision. “I’ll love this sport forever, but this isn’t my time anymore,” Tate said.

The capacity crowd gave Tate a loud ovation after her surprise announcement.

Before the bout, she had tweeted: “Feeling better than I’ve ever felt!”

Tate defeated Holly Holm in March to win the UFC bantamweight title and then lost the belt in her first title defense to Amanda Nunes in July.

Tate (18-7) had coached Pennington on “The Ultimate Fighter,” a reality show used by UFC to recruit new talent.

Pennington (9-5) won a methodical bout and unanimous decision.