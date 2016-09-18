Megan Rapinoe of Seattle Reign FC again knelt during the national anthem before a U.S. women’s team match against the Netherlands on Sunday night in Atlanta. The Americans won 3-1.

Soccer

Rapinoe again kneels for anthem

The Americans won 3-1.

Rapinoe has been kneeling in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has not stood during the anthem since the NFL exhibition season to draw attention to racial inequality.

Rapinoe did not start in Sunday’s match at the Georgia Dome, but entered as a substitute in the 64th minute.

Rapinoe also knelt before the U.S. team’s match against Thailand in Ohio on Thursday and before a Reign match Sept. 4.

• Landon Donovan scored his first goal since coming out of retirement, connecting two minutes after entering as a second-half substitute, and the Los Angeles Galaxy tied host Sporting Kansas City 2-2 in Major League Soccer.

Sporting KC is sixth in the Western Conference with 40 points; the top six teams in each conference advance to the playoffs. The Sounders are seventh in the West with 35 points, but have played two fewer matches than Sporting KC.

• East-leading Toronto FC secured an MLS playoff spot by playing to a 3-3 draw with the visiting New York Red Bulls.

Jozy Altidore scored twice for Toronto and Bradley Wright-Phillips had two goals for the Red Bulls.

WNBA

Indiana to host Phoenix in playoff

The eight-team playoffs begin Wednesday with two single-elimination games, as the Storm visits Atlanta and Indiana hosts Phoenix.

Indiana, the No. 5 seed, and eighth-seeded Phoenix each won on the final day of the regular season.

Indiana beat visiting Dallas 83-60. Phoenix defeated San Antonio 81-65.

Tina Charles of the New York Liberty was the league’s leader in scoring (21.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.9 per game).

Tennis

Croatia, Argentina advance to final

Croatia and Argentina will play for the Davis Cup starting Nov. 25 in Croatia.

In best-of-five semifinals, Croatia beat France 3-2 and Argentina defeated defending champion Britain by the same score.

Marin Cilic of Croatia beat Richard Gasquet of France in straight sets to give his team a 3-1 lead that secured a berth in the final.

Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer, ranked 114th in the world, beat No. 53 Dan Evans 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the deciding match in Glasgow, Scotland.

ELSEWHERE

• After 1,192 days, Brazil’s run of hosting mega-sports events came to an end Sunday at the Paralympic Games.

It began with soccer’s Confederations Cup in 2013, extended to soccer’s 2014 World Cup, ran through IOC President Thomas Bach’s goodbye speech last month at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and finished with the closing ceremony of the Paralympics before 45,000 spectators at Rio’s Maracana stadium.

By a conservative estimate, Brazil spent about $30 billion organizing the events with a mix of public and private money.

• In Group B preliminary-round games at the eight-team World Cup of Hockey in Toronto, Sweden edged Russia 2-1 and North America beat Finland 4-1.