Third-seeded Kyle McMorrow defeated No. 4 seed Connor Curry 6-4, 6-1 to win the men’s singles final on Sunday in the 127th Washington Open tennis tournament held at Seattle Tennis Club.

In the women’s final, No. 2 seed Gail Brodsky upset top-seeded Dasha Ivanova 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Rowing

Seattle’s Nolan Parks and Everett’s Chase Barrows helped the United States win the silver medal in the men’s eight at the World Rowing Junior Championships on Sunday in Trakai, Lithuania.

The U.S. finished behind Germany, and Great Britain took the bronze medal.

Riley Lynch from Vashon Island helped the U.S. hold off China and win the bronze medal in the women’s four.

College baseball

Washington State’s Bailey-Brayton Field will receive AstroTurf’s state-of-the-art Diamond Series playing surface for the 2018 season, replacing the FieldTurf that was installed in 2004.