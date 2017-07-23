Little Dancer, the longest shot on the board, wore down Daddyalwayssays in the final strides of the $79,250 Washington Oaks on Sunday at Emerald Downs. Top Quality, favored at 1-2 odds, was last in the field of five.

Little Dancer, trained by Doris Harwood and ridden by Rocco Bowen, ran 11/8 miles in 1 minute, 50.05 seconds to defeat Daddyalwayssays — who led for more than a mile — by a half-length in the championship event of the Emerald season for 3-year-old fillies.

Little Dancer, owned by Ron Schmid of Seattle, paid $27.40 to win.

Harwood ranks No. 1 in career stakes victories at the track with 67, including three winners of the Oaks.

Top Quality, sent off as the 1-2 favorite after a powerful victory four weeks earlier in the Irish Day Stakes, finished last in the field of five.

Blazinbeauty, the second wagering choice at 5-2, was fourth.

Kentucky-bred Little Dancer finished fifth in the Irish Day.

“It’s a horse race, anything can happen, but I had confidence in this horse,” Bowen — the track’s leading rider — said of Little Dancer.

Bettors keep getting fooled by Little Dancer, whose previous two victories came at 19-1 odds against $15,000 maiden claimers and 11-1 odds in an allowance race.

Note

• Jockey Juan Gutierrez, who ranks second in career wins at the track with 1,320, is expected to miss from four to six weeks because of a lower-spine injury suffered in a three-horse spill in Saturday’s sixth race.

Signorina Ermenia, a 4-year-old filly who led for most of the race, fell to start the chain-reaction spill; she broke her leg and was euthanized. Two 5-year-old mares who also fell, I’z a Sweet Ride and Current Sea Xpress (Gutierrez’s mount), escaped serious injury, according to track officials.

The other riders involved in the spill, Eliska Kubinova and David Martin, were off their mounts Sunday but are expected to return to action later this week.