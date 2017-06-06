Chuck Lyford was a 75-year-old Seattle man who spent his life racing cars, boats and planes.

Chuck Lyford, a 75-year-old Seattle man who spent his life racing cars, boats and planes died Sunday afternoon after losing control of his vintage sports car at the Spokane County Raceway in Airway Heights.

Lyford was known in racing circles as a philanthropist and thrill-seeker. On Sunday, during the seventh annual Spokane Festival of Speed, he was zipping along the back stretch of the raceway when he lost control of his orange-and-black 1964 Elva Mark VII, said Jim Sloane, a local attorney and race organizer.

The car rolled several times, and emergency personnel responded in under a minute, Sloane said. They had to cut through pieces of the wrecked car to get Lyford out, he said.

Lyford was pronounced dead soon afterward at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Sloane said he had internal injuries.

Volleyball

• Gabi Stegemoller, who helped Jesuit High School win back-to-back Oregon state volleyball championships, and Olivia Turner, who was a key part of Basha High reaching the Arizona state tournament quarterfinals last fall, will join the Seattle Pacific program beginning this fall.

Stegemoller is a 6-foot-2 middle blocker who also has played other positions.

Turner is a 5-11 outside hitter.

Golf

• Michael Putnam of University Place was unable to advance to the U.S. Open as he was the loser in four-player playoff for three spots Tuesday morning at the Columbus (Ohio) Sectional.