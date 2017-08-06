There was a different schedule on Lake Washington, with less unlimited-hydroplane heat racing on the final day. And there was no live television show.

There was a different feel Sunday in the Stan Sayres Pits during the Albert Lee Appliance Cup at Seafair.

There was a different schedule on Lake Washington, with fewer unlimited hydroplane heats on the final day. And there was no live television show.

KIRO-TV announced in March it was pulling the daylong live show because of poor ratings. It was the first time in 66 years the races, which at one time were broadcast on three local stations, weren’t shown on live TV.

“There’s a lot of stuff we don’t see here and it feels like something is missing,” said U-12 Albert Lee Appliance driver Brian Perkins, who grew up in Seattle watching the coverage.

Perkins said most drivers record the races on their DVRs and unwind after a long weekend watching the coverage.

“A lot of people are bummed,” said J. Michael Kelly, who grew up watching in Bonney Lake. “Hopefully it’ll come back, or somebody else will pick it up.”

For the first time, there were two preliminary heats Saturday. There was one on Sunday plus the championship final. In recent years, there was one prelim heat Saturday and two Sunday.

“When it came to the heats themselves, we looked at it and what we saw was we were getting a little tightly packed on Sunday,” Seafair executive director of operations Adam Cook said. “Drivers are having to race a little bit too much back to back, with not enough lag time in between.”

As Seafair is more than just an unlimited-hydroplane race, there’s a busy schedule fitting three classes of race boats and an air show, highlighted by the Blue Angels, which are Seafair’s top draw.

“Hydros are part of our core and part of our history and who we are,” Cook said. “We’re really developing the whole festival as a whole.”

But, there was still a long wait Sunday for fans of the unlimiteds as the prelim heat was over by 12:30 p.m. and the final wasn’t until 4:45 p.m.

The Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities has two prelim heats on Saturday and two on Sunday, a format popular with at least some drivers.

“I think we need to pack this thing full of racing,” Kelly said. “Who cares if the drivers get tired? It’s what gets the fans going.”

Nice weekend for Kelly

Kelly and the U-12 Graham Trucking went 3 for 3 in the prelim heats. He believed it was the first time he’d ever pulled off that feat.

Kelly benefitted from the luck of the heat draw twice Saturday as he avoided the U-1 HomeStreet Bank and the U-9 Les Schwab Tires, two of the top boats on the circuit.

“We’ve been happy Jimmy (Shane, who drives the U-1) and Andrew (Tate, U-9) have been stacked against each other all weekend,” Kelly said. “Let them battle it out.”

Sunday, he had to beat the U-9 and the speedy U-16 Oh Boy! Oberto in Heat 3B. He got the inside lane and cruised to an easy win.

Notes

• Usually six boats qualify for the winner-take-all final, but two boats, the U-11 DiJulio and U-99.9 Miss Rock were tied in points after the preliminary heats. H1 Unlimited made it a seven-boat final and made the Miss Rock the trailer boat, meaning it had to start on the outside and behind the rest of the boats. The U-99.9 was the trailer because it lost out on a tiebreaker to the U-11. The tiebreaker was based on qualifying speed.

• The Miss Rock was driven by veteran Greg Hopp, who was pulling double duty over the weekend. He also drove one of the Grand Prix World Hydroplane boats, which were added to Seafair this year. He piloted the GP-12 to a win in the Grand Prix World Seafair Cup final. It’s not the first time he’s pulled double duty at Seafair.

• Tyler Welch in the 59 boat won the Graham Trucking Cup, the race for the West Coast F1 Powerboats, which has been on the undercard at Seafair since 2012.

• Seafair attendance figures were not available Sunday evening.