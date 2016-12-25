Kyrie Irving dropped a short, turnaround jumper over defender Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left as the host Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to defeat Golden State 109-108 in a marquee Christmas matchup that more than lived up to the hype.

CLEVELAND – With another clutch shot, Kyrie Irving took the Warriors on a trip down memory lane.

Irving dropped a short, turnaround jumper over defender Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to defeat Golden State 109-108 on Sunday in a marquee Christmas matchup that more than lived up to the hype.

Down by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers chipped away and then put the basketball in the hands of Irving, whose step-back three-pointer over Stephen Curry on June 19 helped seal Game 7 of the NBA Finals and gave Cleveland its first championship in a major pro sport since 1964.

This time, Irving went deep in the lane before spinning and making his shot over former Washington State player Thompson, one of the league’s best defenders.

“The kid is special,” superstar LeBron James said of teammate Irving. “It was never in doubt.”

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said, “That’s a really hard shot. I thought Klay played tremendous defense.”

Golden State had one last chance but Kevin Durant, who led all scorers with 36 points in his first game in the league’s hottest rivalry, lost his balance coming off a screen and couldn’t get off a shot as time expired.

Durant felt he was fouled by Richard Jefferson.

“I was trying to make a move,” he said. “I didn’t fall on my own.”

Jefferson said, “We all think we’re fouled on every play in every single game. That’s why I say I know the referees have a very hard job. I switched to his body. He looked like he lost his balance. He was trying to regain his balance and as soon as I saw him start to stumble, I ran off.”

James scored 31 points with a season-high 13 rebounds, Irving added 25 points and 10 assists and Kevin Love had 20 points for the Cavaliers. Cleveland was down 3-1 in the Finals before storming back to stun a Warriors team that won 73 games during the regular season, but came up one victory short of winning its second straight title.

Thompson scored 24 points for the Warriors (27-5), who had their winning streak snapped at seven but have the best record in the league. Cleveland (23-6) leads the Eastern Conference and has won its last five games.

The biggest present under the tree for basketball fans this holiday was filled with drama, intensity and more than a few moments that sparked reminders of last season’s brilliant Finals.

“It lived up to what everyone wanted it to,” James said.

The teams will meet Jan. 16 in Oakland, Calif., and not again unless they return to the Finals.