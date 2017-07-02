Kyle Stanley ended a lengthy winless drought when he took the PGA Tour Quicken Loans National in a playoff over Charles Howell III. Meanwhile, Pullman High School graduate Kirk Triplett was runner-up to Kenny Perry in the U.S. Senior Open.

POTOMAC, Md. – Kyle Stanley of Gig Harbor was in tears on the 18th green after he holed a 5-foot par putt to win the Quicken Loans National in a playoff over Charles Howell III. He wept again in the interview room as he spoke about the long slump between his first and second PGA Tour career victories and the doubts his game would ever return.

He believed he could win again. But the 29-year-old never really had to think about it until midway through his round on a wild Sunday at TPC Potomac.

“There was some doubt there for a little bit. Yeah, I mean, it’s no fun,” said Stanley, wiping away tears. “You certainly question if you’ll get back … and have a moment like this. It makes this pretty special, for sure.”

On a day when about a dozen players had realistic chances to win, Stanley moved into a share of the lead for the first time with a birdie on the par-5 10th hole as the leaders faltered behind him. He never had the lead alone until the trophy was his.

Stanley and Howell closed with 4-under-par 66s and were at 7-under 273 after 72 holes of regulation play. They began the round four shots off the lead, playing together in the fourth-to-last group.

Playing the par-4 18th hole in the playoff, both missed their tee shots to the right and missed the green with their second shots. Howell’s chip came up short and he missed the 11-foot par putt. Stanley chipped to 5 feet and pumped his fist as the putt dropped.

Stanley earned $1.278 million and also qualified for this month’s British Open.

Stanley’s previous victory came in 2012 at the Phoenix Open. Later that year, he was ranked a career-best 47th in the world. He declined steadily, bottoming out at No. 683 in May 2015.

Even before this week, he was having his strongest season since that 2012 campaign, with four top-10 finishes and three missed cuts in 19 starts.

“I wish I didn’t cry so much, to be honest,” Stanley said of his reaction to winning again. “It just feels good to put the work in and see the rewards. I think that’s where most of the emotion’s coming from.”

Howell, who hadn’t played in more than two months because of a rib injury, posted his 16th career runner-up finish (compared with two victories). He hasn’t won in 10 years and never imagined he would come so close this week.

Tournament host Tiger Woods did not attend while he seeks treatment for his use of prescription drugs.

Former Washington Husky Nick Taylor (72) tied for 29th place at 1 over.

Triplett is 2nd in U.S. Senior Open

PEABODY, Mass. – Kenny Perry claimed his second U.S. Senior Open title, pulling away from Kirk Triplett at Salem Country Club to finish at 16 under and win by two strokes.

The 56-year-old Perry closed with a 2-under 68 for a tournament-record score of 264. Perry also won the event in 2013 in Omaha, Neb. It is his fourth major victory on the 50-and-older circuit.

Perry started the day a stroke behind Triplett but five ahead of the next-closest contender, Brandt Jobe.

Triplett, a Pullman High School graduate who tied the tournament record with a 62 in the opening round, had five bogeys Sunday and shot a 71.

Perry made $720,000 and Triplett earned $432,000.

“He had control of his ball right from the get-go. I did not, so it was a real struggle for me,” Triplett said.

Seattle native Fred Couples (69) tied for fourth at 8 under.

Kang triumphs

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Danielle Kang birdied the final hole to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her first LPGA Tour title, edging defending champ Brooke Henderson in the major tournament.

Kang, 24, shot a 3-under 68 for a 13-under 271 total. She made $525,000.

Henderson (66) was one stroke back; she won the event last year, when it was played at Sahalee in Sammamish.