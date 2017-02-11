After a variety of emotions surrounding his return to Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant was glad to come out with a victory and move on. Superstar Durant scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Golden State beat the Thunder 130-114.

Superstar Durant scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds while being booed throughout, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Thunder 130-114 in a chippy game Saturday night.

It was Durant’s first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer. The crowd jeered him loudly during pregame warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.

“Basketball is fun in general, especially in an environment like this,” former Sonic Durant said. “The crowd was amazing. They were loud — as loud as I’ve ever heard them.”

Russell Westbrook had an eventful night for the Thunder with 47 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists — and 11 turnovers.

In the end, Golden State’s depth and balance were too much. Guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each scored 26 points for the Warriors.

Emotions ran high throughout the game. At one point in the third quarter, Durant and Westbrook yelled at each other as they walked toward their benches during a timeout.

Westbrook said too much attention has been paid to his relationship with Durant.

“He plays for his team, I play with my team,” Westbrook said. “Let him do his thing, I do my thing, and that’s it, plain and simple.”

Later in the third quarter, Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson fouled Durant hard, and the two got in each other’s faces and were called for technical fouls.

“It’s part of the game and I respect that,” Durant said. “We should have just kept playing. I don’t even think they should have reviewed anything. It’s a part of it. Hard fouls, (expletive) talking — all that stuff is just a part of the game. That’s what makes it fun for us.”

Golden State made 16 of 22 shots in the second quarter, and Durant’s dunk with four seconds left in the first half gave the Warriors a 73-50 lead at the break.

Durant has averaged 37.7 points and shot 65.6 percent in Golden State’s three victories over Oklahoma City.

Notes

• Jamal Crawford, a graduate of Rainier Beach High in Seattle, scored a team-high 22 points to help the visiting Los Angeles Clippers beat Charlotte 107-102.

• Former Washington Huskies standout Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and ex-Gonzaga player Kelly Olynyk added 19 to help Boston win 112-104 at Utah. The Celtics have won nine of their last 10 games.

• Host Philadelphia beat Miami 117-109, snapping the Heat’s winning streak at 13.