SOUTHPORT, England – Jordan Spieth was standing at the edge.

Not just the edge of a steep hill overlooking the 13th hole at Royal Birkdale — the result of a drive that sailed about 100 yards wide right — but the edge of another meltdown in a major championship, this time the British Open.

How he escaped to lift the Claret Jug, holding off fellow American Matt Kuchar by three strokes, will be the stuff of golf lore.

Spieth turned a horrendous situation into perhaps the greatest moment of his career, and that includes winning the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015.

“Today took as much out of me as any day that I’ve ever played golf,” said Spieth, 23, with the silver trophy at his side. The Texan joins Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three legs of a career Grand Slam before turning 24.

For Spieth, the victory helped salve the sting of his colossal collapse in the Masters last year, when he blew a five-stroke lead over the final nine holes.

For Kuchar, there was the satisfaction of knowing he played a good round on the biggest stage — he matched Spieth at 1-under-par 69 on Sunday — but the bitter disappointment of coming oh-so-close to his first major title.

“It’s crushing,” Kuchar, 39, said. “It hurts.”

Spieth pushed his drive on No. 13 far to the right, where it landed atop a hill so severe he almost needed a Sherpa to reach it. The ball was in an unplayable spot, so he was able to take a one-stroke penalty and move it no closer to the hole but on the same line as the original shot. He wound up moving it back to the driving range behind him, getting another drop because there were equipment trucks in his way.

What followed — at the end of a 21-minute delay — was a miraculous 3-iron, a blind rope of a shot that flew more than 200 yards and ended up about 25 yards from the pin. A chip and a putt, and Spieth completed an unbelievable Houdini act, walking away with a bogey.

“That’s the greatest bogey I’ve ever seen, by a mile,” said Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller, a former sixth-grade teacher at Narrows View Intermediate School in University Place.

Kuchar had a one-shot lead with five holes to play, but Spieth got even with a tap-in birdie on No. 14 and took a one-shot lead by making a 48-foot eagle putt on No. 15. Spieth added birdie putts of 30 and 6 feet on the next two holes.

Spieth finished at 12-under 268 and earned $1.845 million.

“I don’t know why I can’t make it a little boring sometimes,” Spieth said.

Other tournaments

• Rookie Grayson Murray won the Barbasol Championship, a PGA Tour event in Opelika, Ala., by one stroke over Chad Collins. Both closed with 3-under 68s.

Murray, 23, had a 21-under 263 total and earned $630,000 for his first Tour victory.

• In-Kyung Kim took the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, to become the second two-time winner this season on the LPGA Tour (joining So Yeon Ryu).

Kim, 29, closed with an 8-under 63 for a 21-under 263 total. She earned $240,000 for her sixth LPGA Tour victory.

Lexi Thompson (66) was second at 17 under.

Former Washington Huskies player Sadena Parks (71) tied for 64th place at 1 over.