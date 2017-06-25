Jordan Spieth holed a 60-foot bunker shot for a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the PGA Tour Travelers Championship over Daniel Berger. Meanwhile, Seattle native Fred Couples, 57, won on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions.

CROMWELL, Conn. – Jordan Spieth needed an extra hole, a little bit of luck and an amazing final shot to finish off a wire-to-wire victory in the Travelers Championship.

The two-time major champion holed out from 60 feet for a birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

The 23-year-old Texan joined Tiger Woods as the only PGA Tour players in the era since World War II with 10 victories before turning 24.

Woods won 15 times before his 24th birthday.

“That was one for the ages,” said Spieth, also a winner at Pebble Beach in February.

Spieth held a one-stroke edge after each of the first three rounds. He closed with an even-par 70 to match Berger — who birdied three of the final six holes for a 67 — at 12-under 268.

Berger, who missed the cut at the U.S. Open, barely missed a 50-foot putt from off the 18th green that would have forced a second playoff hole.

“Jordan does Jordan things,” Berger said. “So there’s not really much you can say. I’m obviously disappointed, but happy to be in the position I was in today.”

Spieth earned $1.224 million.

Cheng-Tsung Pan (70), a former Washington Husky, tied for eighth place at 8 under and made $176,800.

Kyle Stanley (68) of Gig Harbor tied for 57th at 1 under and former UW player Joel Dahmen (69) tied for 62nd at even par.

Berger began the round in third place, three shots back. He tied Spieth with a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 15 as Spieth was making bogey on No. 14 and tied him again with a birdie from 8 feet at No. 17.

Berger hit his drive on the first playoff hole left and into the crowd behind a fairway bunker. Spieth seemed to clip a tree left, the ball landing in the fairway but about 150 yards short of his normal drive and 230 yards from the hole.

Spieth’s approach shot fell into the bunker.

“If I was in Berger’s shoes, I’d be cursing Jordan Spieth right now for the break off the tee and then holing a 30-yard bunker shot; that’s a lot of luck,” Spieth said.

Couples wins by 2 strokes

MADISON, Wis. – Seattle native Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year — and 13th overall on the 50-and-older circuit.

The 57-year-old Couples closed with a 6-under 66 in cool and windy conditions at University Ridge for a two-stroke victory over Scott Verplank (69).

Couples birdied six of the first 11 holes and finished at 15-under 201.

“I am thrilled that I hit the ball very, very well today,” said Couples, coming off a seven-week break. “When you’re off, you kind of get excited to play.”

Couples also won the Chubb Classic in February in Florida. The Hall of Famer, long hampered by back problems, won 15 times on the PGA Tour — his lone major coming in the 1992 Masters.

“I can take time off and hit the ball; that’s not really the problem,” Couples said. “It’s the scoring part.”

Couples played alongside Steve Stricker (69), the tournament host who tied for third place.

“I made a putt at 18 yesterday, which put me in a pairing with Steve,” Couples said. “That was a big deal because everyone (knew there would be) 15,000 people all following Steve and I wanted to be in that group. It gets your heart rate going, it gets a lot of things going. And I did do that and I played well on the front nine.”

Couples earned $300,000 for the victory.

Paul Broadhurst, two strokes ahead after each of the first two rounds, had a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.

“If Paul shot a decent score, no one was really going to catch him,” Couples said. “And it played hard. With that wind and the way the course played and you’re leading, it’s not easy to shoot 68 or 69, and I was lucky enough to make a lot of birdies through the first 11 holes.”

Broadhurst had four bogeys in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of the round.

Other tournament

• So Yeon Ryu became the LPGA Tour’s first two-time winner this season, taking the NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers with a tournament-record total of 18-under 195.

Five strokes ahead after a 61 on Saturday, the third-ranked Ryu closed with a 69 for a two-shot victory over fellow South Korean player Amy Yang (64) and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (66).

Ryu, who has five LPGA Tour victories, earned $300,000.