ANAHEIM, Calif. – Jon Jones reclaimed his light-heavyweight title Saturday night, stopping Daniel Cormier in the third round with a vicious head kick and a finish on the ground at UFC 214.

Jones fended off a strong challenge from Cormier (19-2), who held the belt for most of the past two years while Jones dealt with self-inflicted setbacks outside the octagon.

After 2½ rounds of high-level striking, Jones landed a head kick that caught Cormier leaning in. The champion staggered backward and then around the cage with Jones in pursuit, and Jones finished the fight on the ground with a series of strikes.

Jones landed 95 total strikes, compared with 60 for Cormier, in the matchup of 205-pounders that was one of the most-awaited fights of the year.

Jones, 30, was suspended for a year because he failed an out-of-competition drug test on June 16, 2016.

Shortly after beating Cormier, Jones said he wanted former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar to be his next opponent.

And Lesnar was listening.

The Associated Press reached Lesnar shortly after he watched the championship fight and then heard Jones call him out.

“Be careful what you wish for, young man,” the 40-year-old Lesnar said.

Lesnar returned to mixed martial arts last year with a victory, but he is under contract to the WWE as a professional wrestler until next spring.

In title bouts earlier on the UFC 214 card, Tyron Woodley decisioned Demian Maia to retain the welterweight title and Cris Cyborg stopped Tonya Evinger in the third round of their featherweight-championship fight.