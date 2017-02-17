Todd Birr’s team does not have enough points to overtake Shuster, regardless of the outcome in Saturday’s gold-medal game.

EVERETT — John Shuster’s team didn’t compete Friday night, but they left XFINITY Arena on Friday as the big winner after Todd Birr’s team defeated the local favorite, the Brady Clark rink of Lynnwood, in the semifinal of the USA Curling National Championships.

With Birr’s 8-5 victory over Clark, Shuster (Superior, Wis.) and teammates become Team USA for the World Championship April 1-9 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Nina Roth rink (McFarland, Wis.) won its semifinal to clinch a spot in the World Championships. The Roth team meets the Jamie Sinclair rink (St. Paul, Minn.) for the gold medal.

Softball

• Taran Alvelo improved to 5-0 as No. 8 Washington defeated Cal State Northridge Matadors (1-6), 8-0. The Huskies (7-1) earned their sixth straight win with the help of Casey Stangel, who hit her second home run in two days.

Baseball

• Seattle University opened its season with a pair of wins over visiting Southern Illinois, 4-1 and 9-3.

• No. 12-ranked Washington had its season opener at Santa Clara rained out.

Gymnastics

• Seattle Pacific’s Ariana Harger had season-high scores in the vault, floor exercise and all-around competitions s at the GymQuarters Invitational in St. Charles, Mo.

SPU had its second-highest team score of the season at 191.00, but was fourth in the four-team event.

Harger had a four-event figure of 38.725 points, tying for fourth.

Golf

• Washington shot an even-par 288 to conclude the three-round John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii, in eighth place. The Huskies finished at 4-over 868.

Washington State finished in 15th place.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips won 3-1 at Prince Albert. Carter Hart stopped 26 of 27 shots for Everett.

• The Seattle Thunderbirds lost 4-2 to host Tri-City.

Track and field

• Seattle Pacific freshman Scout Cai led a 1-2-3 SPU finish in the heptathlon at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Championships.