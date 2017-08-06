Jimmy Shane, driver of the U-1 HomeStreet Bank, is the winner of the Albert Lee Appliance Cup at Seafair despite crossing the finish line behind Andrew Tate. More than 15 minutes after the race, Tate was penalized for dislodging a buoy in the prerace warm-up period.

Those watching the Albert Lee Appliance Cup at Seafair saw Andrew Tate and the U-9 Les Schwab Tires repeat as champion.

He edged Jimmy Shane and the U-1 HomeStreet Bank in the championship heat Sunday on Lake Washington.

But more than 15 minutes after the race, it was determined Tate dislodged a buoy in the prerace warm-up period. Dislodging a buoy results in a one-minute penalty and that made the difference in the official order of finish.

Being elevated from second to first gives Shane his first victory at Seafair since 2013, when he drove the Graham Trucking.

Last year, Tate was the first rookie to win at Seafair since 1966, edging Shane in the final.

J.Michael Kelly was third in the U-12 Graham Trucking.