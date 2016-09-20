Shane ended the five-race season with 8,095 points, ahead of J. Michael Kelly with 7,176.

Hydroplane driver Jimmy Shane and the Miss HomeStreet won the Bill Muncey Cup at the 2016 Bayfair on San Diego’s Mission Bay last weekend and also won this year’s H-1 Unlimited National Championship.

The championship was determined by total points earned throughout the season. Shane ended the five-race season with 8,095 points, ahead of J. Michael Kelly with 7,176.

Sunday’s win followed controversial and close competitions at the Columbia Cup in Tri-Cities, Seafair in Seattle and the Gold Cup in Detroit. Shane was second at Seafair.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” said Shane. “It’s been a great year of racing as a member of the HomeStreet team.”

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds traded goalie Ryan Gilchrist to the Lethbridge Hurricanes for a conditional pick in the 2017 Bantam Draft. “Ryan had a good camp this year but with the play of Carl Stankowski and the addition of Rylan Toth we wanted to give him a chance to play in the league,” said GM Russ Farwell. Gilchrist appeared in three preseason games this season and had 1-0-0-0 record with a .875 save percentage and a 3.51 goals against average. The T-birds open the season in Portland on Saturday.

Golf

• The Washington State women’s golf team tied for second at the WSU Cougar Cup with a total score of 868 4-over at Palouse Ridge Golf Club on Tuesday, in a field of 10 teams. The Cougars finished four strokes behind first-place finisher Idaho. Juniors Alivia Brown and Bree Wanderscheid finished tied for fourth at 1-under 215.