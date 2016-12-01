Sean Osbourn, 24, is just the 30th person (and first Texan) to roll a 900 series.

Who says nobody’s perfect?

Sean Osbourn, 24, became just the 30th person (and first Texan) to roll a 900 series — back-to-back-to-back 300 games, 36 strikes in a row — when he pulled off the feat at Houston’s Copperfield Bowl.

“I always see people who have done it, and I’m like, ‘How could they do that? How did that happen?’” he told KHOU-TV. “And I found out for myself. It just happens.”

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Chip Kelly starting to worry 49ers won’t fire him in time to take the Oregon job.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Tebow stops promoting new book after Belichick tells him to.”

Just win, baby

The Sacramento Kings’ latest baby race boasted a field of nine crawlers dressed in Thanksgiving outfits.

In keeping with the theme, the champion won by a turkey neck.

Sports quiz

Baseball’s new labor agreement states that home-field advantage in the World Series will no longer be decided by the league that wins the All-Star Game but rather the team with the:

a) best regular-season record

b) fewest PED suspensions

Stat of the Week

Enumclaw’s Kasey Kahne completed the most laps in NASCAR’s premier series this past season — 10,355 laps in 36 points races — and led nary one of them.

Now that’s old

The world’s oldest person, an Italian woman, has turned 117.

Even more impressive, she’s been alive for all three Cubs World Series championships!

Quote marks

• Browns coach Hue Jackson, to reporters, on being winless: “I don’t like losing. I never have and never will. I’ve had my butt kicked up over my shoulders enough this season that I really don’t need my butt kicked anymore.”

• Ex-Central Florida football coach George O’Leary, to Orlando’s WYGM Radio, on his new statue outside the stadium: “The artist took a poor specimen and did a great job.”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on 0-12 Cleveland getting this weekend off: “Las Vegas has the Browns vs. Bye as too close to call.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after a Swiss hockey game took 23 shootout rounds to decide a winner: “At what point do you go to Rock, Paper, Scissors?”

Sleep on this

According to a study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, insomnia can be cured with online therapy.

Lucky thing, since most medical plans don’t cover Jaguars season tickets.