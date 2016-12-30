Isaiah Thomas, a former Washington Huskies guard, set a Boston record with 29 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a career-high 52 points and leading the host Celtics to a 117-114 NBA victory over the Miami Heat.

NBA

Thomas scores a career-best 52

Thomas, a former Washington Huskies guard, set a Boston record with 29 points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a career-high 52 points and leading the host Celtics to a 117-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

“It doesn’t seem real. It’s crazy,” Thomas said. “The fourth quarter, I’ve never done that before.”

Thomas made six three-pointers and converted a three-point play in the fourth quarter and surpassed the franchise record of 24 points in a quarter set by Larry Bird in 1983 and matched by Todd Day (’95).

“It just felt like I was out there by myself, working on my game in the gym. Throwing up everything and it was going in. It was a special feeling,” said Thomas, who set his previous career best 10 days earlier with 44 points at Memphis.

• James Harden had a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and Houston routed the Los Angeles Clippers 140-116.

Clippers guard Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were both ejected in the second quarter .

• Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points, Bothell High graduate Zach LaVine added 24 and host Minnesota beat Milwaukee 116-99.

• Golden State superstar Stephen Curry raised $45,201 for victims of the Dec. 2 Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers.

Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.

Mixed martial arts

Rousey is stopped in first minute

Ronda Rousey was stopped 48 seconds into her comeback fight, losing to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Rousey (12-2) returned from a 13-month absence and never managed to get her footing against Nunes (14-4), who rocked Rousey with her first punches.

Rousey, who was guaranteed $3 million for the bout, staggered and stumbled backward while Nunes relentlessly pursued her and landed multiple shots.

Referee Herb Dean stopped the bout with Rousey still on her feet, and Rousey briefly protested the stoppage before leaving the octagon in her mother’s arms.

Soccer

Bradley speaks out

Former U.S. coach Bob Bradley says Swansea’s owners “lost their nerve” and “didn’t have the strength” to stick with him.

Bradley was fired after 11 matches in charge of the English Premier League team that is near the bottom of the standings and threatened with relegation. His team lost seven times and allowed 29 goals.

Bradley, 58, was the U.S. national-team coach from 2006 to 2011.

Elsewhere

• Henrik Sedin scored 4:01 into overtime and the host Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in an NHL game.

The Canucks captain roofed his shot on a 2-on-1 rush. Loui Eriksson and Jack Skille scored in regulation for Vancouver.