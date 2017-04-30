Former Washington Huskies standout Thomas spoke at his sister’s funeral Saturday, arrived in Boston at 4 a.m. Sunday, had a front tooth knocked out early in the game and finished with 33 points in a 123-111 victory over the Washington Wizards.

BOSTON – All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has been coping with various kinds of pain in the postseason.

The former Washington Huskies standout led the Boston Celtics to a first-round series victory over Chicago in a virtual haze; a day before that series began, he learned his sister, 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, died in a one-car accident in Federal Way.

That grief persisted on the eve of Boston’s second-round pairing with the Washington Wizards, when he attended her funeral in Tacoma. Then Sunday’s game brought a different form of adversity, as he had one of his front teeth dislodged after an early game collision with Otto Porter Jr. of the Wizards.

But as he has done all postseason, Thomas found a way to push through it.

Thomas had 33 points and nine assists, and the Celtics made 19 three-pointers to beat the Wizards 123-111 and take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

“I got in at 4 a.m.,” Thomas said of landing in Boston about nine hours before tipoff. “It’s tough, but it’s the playoffs so there are no excuses.”

At Chyna’s funeral, Thomas pledged to live the rest of his life in her honor.

“I will keep going for my sister, because I know she wouldn’t want me to stop,” he said Saturday.

During player introductions Sunday, Thomas pointed to the TD Garden rafters when his name was called.

Bradley Beal led Washington, which led by as many as 17 points in the first half, with 27 points.

Jazz wins Game 7

LOS ANGELES – Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers with a 104-91 victory, closing out the first-round West series 4-3.

Utah, which advances to play top-seeded Golden State, is in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The Jazz won three times in Los Angeles.

“It’s unusual,” said Utah coach Quin Snyder, a graduate of Mercer Island High School. “If we were going to be able to advance, in some ways it was fitting that it would be kind of through a difficult set of circumstances.”

Center DeAndre Jordan led the Clippers with 24 points and 17 rebounds and Rainier Beach High School graduate Jamal Crawford added 20 points.