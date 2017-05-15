Former UW Husky Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, ex-Gonzaga player Olynyk scored a career-playoff-high 26 points and the Celtics beat the visiting Wizards 115-105. Boston will play defending NBA champion Cleveland in the East finals.

BOSTON – Isaiah Thomas said he didn’t feel any pressure entering the first Game 7 of his career.

The former Washington Husky standout’s play backed up his confidence and, with the help of Kelly Olynyk and the Boston bench, Thomas earned the biggest victory of his career.

Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, former Gonzaga player Olynyk scored a career-playoff-high 26 points and the Celtics used a big fourth quarter to outlast the Washington Wizards 115-105 in the deciding game of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night.

“I knew it would be a big-time game tonight. I knew it wouldn’t be easy at all,” All-Star guard Thomas said. “And we came out on top.”

Led by 7-footer Olynyk, the Celtics got a huge lift from their bench, outscoring their Wizards’ counterparts 48-5. Boston also connected on 11 three-pointers, including 8 of 13 in the second half.

“We needed it,” Olynyk said. “That’s a tough team that we played seven tough games against and they can score. We needed to help out the starters, help out Isaiah.”

Boston advances to the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, where it will host the defending league champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Wednesday. It is the Celtics’ first appearance in the conference finals since 2012.

“What a special opportunity to get a chance to compete against them,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

Bradley Beal led Washington — which was playing in its first Game 7 since 1979 — with 38 points, including 24 in the second half.

“I don’t care how well I played,” Beal said afterward. “I don’t care if I played bad. The end result … The only thing that matters is getting a win.”

Otto Porter Jr. added 20 points for the Wizards.

Boston trailed 76-72 late in the third quarter before ending the period on a 13-3 spurt. The run grew to 22-5 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as the Celtics’ lead became 94-81.

Washington cut into Boston’s lead before Olynyk scored 11 of his team’s 13 points for a 110-100 lead.

“He just made shots,” Wizards center Marcin Gortat said of Olynyk. “He was the difference today — a huge difference.”

Note

• An ankle injury will prevent San Antonio’s best player, Kawhi Leonard, from playing in Game 2 of the West finals against Golden State on Tuesday in Oakland, Calif.

Leonard’s already tender ankle got much worse when he released a jump shot and came down on the foot of the Warriors’ Zaza Pachulia in Sunday’s Game 1 loss. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had harsh words for the way Pachulia played defense.

“A two-step, lead-with-your-foot closeout is not appropriate,” Popovich said. “It’s dangerous, it’s unsportsmanlike. It’s just not what anybody does to anybody else. And this particular individual has a history with that kind of action.”

Pachulia’s reaction? “I don’t agree with the calls that I’m a dirty player. I’m not a dirty player. I just love this game and I’m playing hard.”