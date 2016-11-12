Iowa freshman Keith Duncan kicked a 33-yard field goal as time ran out to win the game.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Michigan failed its first major road test of the season.

It might not matter for the Wolverines — if they win out.

Freshman Keith Duncan kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired and Iowa stunned second-ranked Michigan 14-13 on Saturday night, damaging the Wolverines’ playoff hopes.

“We just have to look in the mirror and look at the film and become better because of this,” Michigan tight end Jake Butt said. “There’s really no excuse, there’s absolutely no excuse.”

But Michigan is still very much alive, in part because No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Washington lost earlier in the day — at home, no less.

Still, it’s the middle of November and the Wolverines have yet to beat a team with more than one conference victory on the road.

Wilton Speight threw for 103 yards with a pick for the Wolverines, who gained a mere 201 yards of offense on a cold and windy night

“We didn’t make enough plays to extend drives, first downs. We missed on some deep throws,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Every little thing doesn’t always go your way, and to win, you’ve got to make it that way.”

Akrum Wadley had 115 yards rushing to help the Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) beat a top-five team for the first time in six years.

Michigan (9-1, 6-1, No. 3 CFP) appeared to have the game wrapped up when Channing Stribling intercepted C.J. Beathard’s pass with 1:54 left. But the Hawkeyes stuffed the Wolverines, and a facemask penalty put Iowa at Michigan’s 36 with 1:23 to go.

Duncan then drilled the ball through the uprights.