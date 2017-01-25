Choices on the fishing menu include decent marine salmon fishing and razor clam digging on the coast, plus many will trek indoors to get their outdoor fix at the Seattle Boat Show and Puyallup Sportsmen’s Show.

Choices on the fishing menu include decent marine salmon fishing and razor-clam digging on the coast, plus many will trek indoors to get their outdoor fix at the Seattle Boat Show and Puyallup Sportsmen’s Show.

The Washington Sportsmen’s Show at the State Fair Events Center in Puyallup is Thursday through Sunday and offers lots of exhibits along with more than 150 hours of free seminars.

Show hours: Thursday and Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for ages 6-16; 5 and under are free. Details: www.thesportshows.com.

The Seattle Boat Show drops anchor Friday through Feb. 4 at the CenturyLink Field Event Center and South Lake Union in downtown Seattle.

More than 200 free seminars will provide anglers precious information on where and how to catch fish or gather shellfish.

Show hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday. Cost is $14 for adults, and Mondays to Thursdays after 5 p.m. are $8. Details: http://www.seattletimes.com/sports/seattle-boat-show-offers-a-plethora-of-free-fishing-seminars-to-hook-anglers-into-more-fish-and-shellfish/.

The top pick on the water this week is winter chinook fishing in the eastern Strait or San Juan Islands where the Roche Harbor Salmon Classic held last Friday and Saturday generated a whopping 260 fish for 347 anglers. Jerry Thomas of Mount Vernon took first place with an 18-pound, 12-ounce hatchery chinook worth $10,000.

Top spots in the island chain are the north side of Orcas Island off Point Thompson, Sucia Island, Thatcher Pass, Obstruction Pass and President Channel.

State fisheries is also keeping close tabs on the islands where the allowable total encounters for chinook is at 55 percent. Through Jan. 15, 5,616 total encounters have been achieved with 1,982 legal-size chinook kept. This fishery is supposed to remain open daily through April 30 with a one hatchery-marked chinook daily limit.

In the eastern Strait a check from the Ediz Hook boat launch in Port Angeles on Saturday showed five boats with eight anglers taking home eight hatchery chinook. The area is expected to remain open daily through April 15. Look for good action off Winter Hole, the humps and in Freshwater Bay.

Thousands of razor-clam diggers are expected to turn out at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches. Digging is open during evening low tides only on Friday and Saturday at Copalis; and Sunday through Tuesday at Copalis and Mocrocks.

A total of 18 days coastwide has generated 33,673 digger trips with 365,567 razor clams harvested since the season began Oct. 16. Of those 11 days at Copalis has produced an average of 12.3 clams per person (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit); and 11 days at Mocrocks saw an average of 10.5.