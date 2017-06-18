He finished first in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 4 seconds, in front of three other runners who crossed the line less than a minute later.

With Sunday’s races starting at Husky Stadium, Tibs Proctor began his half-marathon on the campus where he could continue to find success for the next four years. Proctor, who graduated from The Northwest School on Tuesday, won the men’s half-marathon at the Rock ’n’ Roll Seattle Marathon on Sunday and will join UW’s cross country team in the fall.

He finished first in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 4 seconds, in front of three other runners who crossed the line less than a minute later. Matt Chorney placed second, followed by Roosevelt Cook and Jonathan Obando in third and fourth, respectively.

During the hilly race, Proctor focused on the downhill stretches, where he ran with his arms dangling by his side.

“When you do this kind of race, basically if you know how to run downhill, that is the one that will win the race,” Proctor said. “If you push downhill, you’re not going to get tired because your body is moving you forward.”

The 18-year-old, who would occasionally smile at spectators alongside the road, said the overcast day was ideal running weather. This was Proctor’s third half-marathon, but in the fall, he’ll be running 8K and 10K races for the Huskies.

On the women’s side, Jennifer Bergman crossed first with a time of 1:17:28 for the 13.1-mile race, while Heather Tanner clocked in nine seconds later.

“I was really glad (Tanner) came up,” said Bergman, who ran the marathon at the 2016 Olympic Trials. “I started to kind of relax, and then she came up and we were switching off. She pushed me.”

At times during the race, which featured a stretch along Lake Washington, Bergman said she concentrated on the lake because, unlike running, “water is peaceful.”

Next on Bergman’s agenda is the Chicago Marathon in October, which will be her third marathon.

“I’m taking a break right now to train for Chicago next,” Bergman said. “I just wanted something to start the break.”

Kline’s 100-mile day

Peter Kline’s preparation the day before Sunday’s marathon didn’t include an easy day off or even a good night’s sleep. He was running.

The 65-year-old from Bellevue began running at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and continued throughout the night, all while pushing rider-athletes with special needs. He ran 73.8 miles before the start of the marathon, so by the time he finished Sunday, he ran a total of 100 miles in a 24-hour period.

“I started pushing the children with special needs about five years ago,” Kline said. “Every race I’ve run since then, I’ve run with a child with special needs. I do this all around the country. I find kids who would like to run the marathon that can’t do it themselves. I give them a chance to get a marathon medal.”

Notes

• About 16,500 athletes raced on Sunday — 3,500 in the marathon and 13,000 in the half-marathon. Another 1,500 participants ran in the 5K on Saturday.

• Even though the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon had participants from all 50 states and 30 different countries, many of Sunday’s top performances came from local runners.

Three of the four winners were from the Seattle area, with Bergman being the exception, as she is from Portland. Eight of the top 10 finishers in the men’s marathon are from Washington state, and seven of the top 10 in the men’s half-marathon are from Washington.

• Kamika Smith ran the half-marathon Sunday, which marks the 100th time that he has run in a Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series event. Smith graduated from Seattle University in 1983.