Rob Graham went from sponsor to owner and won his first race with driver J. Michael Kelly winning his first in the Tri-Cities.

Rob Graham of Seattle-based Graham Trucking went from unlimited hydroplane sponsor to owner this season.

The U-12 Graham Trucking, driven by veteran driver J. Michael Kelly, won the Columbia Cup race Sunday in Kennewick in Graham’s first race as an owner.

Jimmy King in the U-3 Grigg’s Ace Hardware was second, a strong showing for the only piston boat in a field of turbine power. Jimmy Shane, the defending National High Points Champion, was third in the U-1 Miss HomeStreet Bank.

Kelly was awarded the Columbia Cup last year after a rules violation was called on Shane. Shane appealed and was given back the win in December, which was his third straight in Tri-Cities. This was Kelly’s first win in the Tri-Cities.

Shane had three heat wins over the weekend and holds the series points lead. This was the first race this season that counts for the High Points title.

Kelly won only one of the preliminary heats (2A), but he found a perfect start, hitting the starting line at full speed in lane four while the other boats were still firing up their engines from the pre-race jockeying for the inside lane.

Andrew Tate in the U-9 Les Schwab Tires took fourth. Tate had a big weekend as he was the top qualifier and won three heats.

Tate is the defending champ at the Albert Lee Appliance Cup at Seafair and he’ll look to defend his title starting Friday on Lake Washington.