STANFORD, Calif. – Jill Barta made 8 of 10 shots from the field and finished with 26 points, including two late free throws, Elle Tinkle added 18 points and the Gonzaga women’s team knocked off No. 11 Stanford 68-63 on Friday night.

Gonzaga beat the Cardinal for the first time in eight meetings.

“I am so proud of our team; we played tough mentally and physically,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said. “Stanford is as well-coached and talented as any team in the country. Everyone on our team made huge contributions tonight. Our team followed the game plan and this is a huge team win.”

Brittany McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, made a layup to give Stanford a two-point lead with four minutes remaining — but the Cardinal wouldn’t make another field goal.

Tinkle made a layup and then assisted on a three-pointer by Laura Stockton that gave Gonzaga (3-0) a 64-61 lead with 3:07 left. McPhee made two free throws with 56 seconds left to make the score 64-63, but Barta and Stockton made two foul shots apiece in the final 16 seconds.

McPhee finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Gonzaga men romp

SPOKANE – Przemek Karnowski scored 22 points and Johnathan Williams added 20 to help the No. 14 Gonzaga men beat Bryant 109-70.

Zach Collins added 18 points for the Zags (3-0), who are seeking a 19th consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament.

WSU women rout USF

PULLMAN – The Washington State women used a swarming defense to overwhelm San Francisco 73-35 and improve to 3-0.

WSU forced 35 turnovers and limited the Dons (2-1) to 24.1 percent shooting.

Ivana Kmetovska led the Cougars with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting in 14 minutes.

In other games involving a Pac-12 women’s team, No. 9 UCLA cruised past Southern 95-47; No. 24 Oregon State beat Portland 62-45; Oregon downed Cal State Bakersfield 77-62; California beat UC Riverside 71-56; and Arizona defeated George Mason 81-70.

No. 10 Arizona men win

TUCSON, Ariz. — Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points to lead six Arizona players in double figures and the No. 10 Wildcats routed overmatched Sacred Heart 95-65.

Fellow freshman Rawle Alkins added 18 points for the Wildcats (3-0). They led by as many as 25 points in the first half and 39 in the second.

Arizona’s Dusan Ristic had 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.

• Torian Graham scored 22 points and Shannon Evans II had 21 to lift Arizona State to an 80-71 victory over Tulane in the losers’ bracket of the Tire Pros Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Sun Devils are 3-1.

• Lorenzo Bonam scored 19 points as host Utah beat Coppin State 94-51. The Utes started the game with a 19-3 run.

• Cameron Oliver scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting as Nevada cruised to an 83-58 victory against visiting Oregon State. The Wolf Pack led 48-25 at the half.

• USC used a 5-0 burst in the last 58 seconds to beat host Texas A&M 65-63. Chimezie Metu scored 14 points and Jordan McLaughlin added 13 for USC (3-0).

Other games

• Josh Hart scored a career-high 30 points with six three-pointers and No. 3 Villanova, the defending NCAA champion, powered past Wake Forest 96-77 to reach the finals of the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

• Frank Mason III scored 18 points to help No. 7 Kansas beat visiting Siena 86-65.