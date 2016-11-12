Elle Tinkle scored the first 11 points of the game and the Zags led 20-0 after six minutes of a 78-46 victory over Nicholls State of Louisiana.
SPOKANE – The Gonzaga women’s team had a strong start to its season at both ends of the court Saturday.
Gonzaga shot 50 percent in the first quarter while building a 27-5 lead over the Colonels, who shot 6.7 percent during that span.
“We talked about wanting to play stifling team defense and we did a nice job with that, especially in the first quarter when we held them to shooting 6 percent,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said.
Zhane Templeton scored a game-high 14 points for Gonzaga and Tinkle added 13.
Pac-12 women
At Utah 74, Montana St. 64
Emily Potter had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Utes (1-0) past the Bobcats (0-1).
Pac-12 men
At Utah 81, Northwest Nazarene 37
Kyle Kuzma posted career highs of 23 points and 19 rebounds as the Utes romped in their opener.
Top 10 men
At No. 1 Duke 96, Grand Canyon 61
Grayson Allen had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Blue Devils (2-0) cruised past the Antelopes (0-1).
