Elle Tinkle scored the first 11 points of the game and the Zags led 20-0 after six minutes of a 78-46 victory over Nicholls State of Louisiana.

SPOKANE – The Gonzaga women’s team had a strong start to its season at both ends of the court Saturday.

Elle Tinkle scored the first 11 points of the game and the Zags led 20-0 after six minutes of a 78-46 victory over Nicholls State of Louisiana.

Gonzaga shot 50 percent in the first quarter while building a 27-5 lead over the Colonels, who shot 6.7 percent during that span.

“We talked about wanting to play stifling team defense and we did a nice job with that, especially in the first quarter when we held them to shooting 6 percent,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said.

Zhane Templeton scored a game-high 14 points for Gonzaga and Tinkle added 13.

Pac-12 women

At Utah 74, Montana St. 64

Emily Potter had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Utes (1-0) past the Bobcats (0-1).

Pac-12 men

At Utah 81, Northwest Nazarene 37

Kyle Kuzma posted career highs of 23 points and 19 rebounds as the Utes romped in their opener.

Top 10 men

At No. 1 Duke 96, Grand Canyon 61

Grayson Allen had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Blue Devils (2-0) cruised past the Antelopes (0-1).