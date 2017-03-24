Top-seeded Gonzaga brings a distinct size advantage into Saturday’s NCAA West Region final against Xavier, which didn’t have a starter taller than 6 feet 9 in its previous game.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Top-seeded Gonzaga brings a distinct size advantage into Saturday’s NCAA West Region final against Xavier.

But three other NCAA tournament teams thought their size would provide an edge against the Musketeers — whose tallest starter is 6-foot-9 freshman Tyrique Jones — and 11th-seeded Xavier defeated them all.

Jonathan Isaac of third-seeded Florida State and Lauri Markkanen of No. 2 seed Arizona were unable to find much success against Xavier defenses designed to take them out of the games. Neither scored in double figures.

Xavier relied on a 2-3 zone defense late against Arizona and is likely to do so against to contend with 7-1 Przemek Karnowski and the trio of athletic bigs who surround the Zags’ center.

The Musketeers beat Florida State with the help of a 1-3-1 zone defense; if they use it again, quick, precise passing will be important for Gonzaga.

Xavier confused Maryland late in a first-round tournament game by shifting between its man-to-man defense and zone.

A common postgame refrain from the losing team was that star players tried to do too much and took some bad shots, while the Musketeers successfully ran their offense.

What it means for Gonzaga is that guard Jordan Mathews will need to continue his hot outside shooting, but the Zags should get a break after dealing with West Virginia’s full-court pressure in Thursday’s 61-58 victory over the Mountaineers. It will be incumbent on point guards Nigel Williams-Goss and Josh Perkins to recognize Xavier’s defense and adjust the offense accordingly.

A key player for Xavier is 6-6 guard Trevon Bluiett, who has scored 75 points in three NCAA tournament games and made nearly half of his three-pointers (11 of 23).

The Elite Eight is uncharted territory for Xavier under coach Chris Mack, who has led the Musketeers to 20 or more victories in seven of his eight seasons at the Cincinnati school.

Xavier has been able to make late runs against teams that probably thought they had put the game away.

The Musketeers led for a mere seven minutes against Arizona and were down six with 4:38 left before ending the game with a 12-4 run.