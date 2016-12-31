Jordan Mathews scored 16 points and fueled a big run in the second half to help the seventh-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team beat host Pacific 81-61. The Zags are 14-0, which is the best start in program history.

STOCKTON, Calif. – Jordan Mathews scored 16 points and fueled a big run in the second half to help the seventh-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team beat Pacific 81-61 on Saturday night.

Gonzaga (14-0 overall, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed by eight points with 17:13 left before going on a 25-4 run in a 10-minute span.

Mathews and Josh Perkins had two three-pointers apiece during the spurt to help the Zags continue their best start in school history.

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski contributed 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Jacob Lampkin scored a career-high 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for Pacific. The Tigers (6-9, 0-2) were seeking their first victory against a Top 25 team since the 2005 NCAA tournament.

Gonzaga had problems scoring in the first half despite getting open looks. Karnowski helped the offense down low, but the Zags couldn’t shake the pesky Tigers until Mathews and Perkins started scoring from the perimeter.

First-season Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire said, “They’re the number-seven team in the country and what they did was, they wore us down.”

Lampkin, who is from Bellevue and was a standout at O’Dea High School in Seattle, surpassed his career high for points in the first half when he scored 16 to help the Tigers take a 34-29 lead. Jacob’s uncle is former major-league baseball player Tom Lampkin, who was a catcher for the Mariners from 1999 to 2001.

Pacific closed on a 10-1 run to send Gonzaga into the break trailing for only the second time this season.

“We got a little impatient on the offensive end, and they did a great job taking it at us on their end,” Zags coach Mark Few said of the first half. “They just played a lot harder than us.”