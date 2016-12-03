Przemek Karnowski scored 18 points and the eighth-ranked Zags beat No. 16 Arizona 69-62. Josh Perkins added 16 points for Gonzaga, which improved to 8-0.

LOS ANGELES – Gonzaga was in attack mode from the opening tip, eager to assert itself against an Arizona team that had owned the rivalry in recent years.

Przemek Karnowski scored 18 points and the eighth-ranked Zags beat No. 16 Arizona 69-62 on Saturday in the first game of the inaugural Hoophall LA doubleheader at Staples Center.

Josh Perkins added 16 points for the Zags (8-0), who beat the Wildcats (6-2) for the first time since 2011 after losing six of the previous seven matchups.

“It’s my first win against Arizona in five years, happy about that,” said Karnowski, a senior from Poland.

Five of the previous meetings were decided by no more than five points.

“We showed some toughness,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “In this series with these guys, it seems like we’ve led for 75, 76 of the prior 80 minutes and just didn’t close it out.”

Arizona freshman Rawle Alkins scored 16 points and 7-foot freshman Lauri Markkanen had 14 points and eight rebounds. Dusan Ristic, a fellow 7-footer, added 12 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Kobi Simmons, who was averaging 13 points, shot 1 of 9 and finished with two points.

“We never give up,” Alkins said.

Karnowski and Perkins combined to score Gonzaga’s first 17 points of the second half, extending its lead to 53-40. The Zags led by about 13 for much of the second half and it didn’t get close until the final 6:45 when they seemingly couldn’t make free throws. They missed eight of their last 14.