LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Gonzaga’s fourth straight victory wasn’t as easy as the final score might suggest.

Johnathan Williams and Zach Collins led a balanced offense with 13 points apiece, helping the 11th-ranked Zags shrug off a slow start and pull away to an 82-62 decision over Quinnipiac in the first round of the AdvoCare Invitational at Disney World on Thursday.

Gonzaga (4-0) also got 10 points each from Jordan Mathews and Josh Perkins to advance to the semifinals of the eight-team tournament.

“Like I told the guys, we’re not going to be up by 30 every game at half. It’s Division I basketball,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “You’ve got to scratch and claw, and find your way through it, and I thought we did a nice job of doing that.”

Gonzaga plays Florida at 6:30 p.m. PST Friday.

Gonzaga used a 12-2 spurt to open a 37-25 lead late in the first half. Silas Melson’s basket put the Zags up 48-35 with just under 15 minutes to go, and the closest Quinnipiac (0-3) got after that was 10 points.

“Not every game is going to be an easy game. Quinnipiac, they came out fighting but we fought back. We didn’t let the first half dictate what was going to happen in the second half,” said Collins, a 7-foot freshman forward. “We executed much better in the second half. We played much better defense.”

Gonzaga powered to a 40-24 advantage in points in the paint.

Freshman Peter Kiss had 18 points for Quinnipiac, which is in Hamden, Conn.