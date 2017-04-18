Guard Nigel Williams-Goss, who led Gonzaga to its first appearance in the NCAA Final Four, said he will skip his senior season and declare for the NBA draft. He has an agent, which eliminates the possibility of returning to college basketball.

SPOKANE – Guard Nigel Williams-Goss, who led Gonzaga to its first appearance in the NCAA Final Four, said Tuesday he will skip his senior season and declare for the NBA draft.

He will be represented by Greg Lawrence of Wasserman; hiring an agent eliminates the possibility of returning to college basketball.

“I just felt like, in my heart of hearts, it was the right decision,” said Williams-Goss, who played for the Zags for one season after transferring from Washington. “I feel like I came here to improve as a player. Looking at all my stats across the board, I did that. I came here to get my degree and I did that. I came here to help Gonzaga make history and I think we did that by making the Final Four and the championship game.

“I feel like mentally and physically, I’ve done pretty much all I could do at this level.”

Williams -Goss, 22, made some All-America first teams and was among five finalists for the Wooden Award as the nation’s outstanding player.

But most mock drafts do not list him as a first-round selection.

An NBA scout praised Williams-Goss’ versatility and ability to make teammates better.

“His athleticism, or lack thereof, and his shooting are kind of a concern,” the scout added. “He has good size at 6-3. As a backup point guard, you have to either be athletic or shoot the ball. He has to be able to do one or the other.”

Williams-Goss led the 37-2 Zags in scoring (16.8 points per game), assists (4.7) and steals (1.7). He was voted the West Coast Conference player of the year and newcomer of the year. He was selected to the all-tournament team at the Final Four, where Gonzaga lost to North Carolina 71-65 in the title game.

“Coming to Gonzaga is the best decision I ever made,” he said.

Williams-Goss didn’t consider testing his NBA appeal without hiring an agent.

“I wanted to be all in, one way or the other,” he said. “Either I was going to come back to school or go for it. I’m 100 percent confident, mentally and physically.”