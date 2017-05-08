Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors completed a second-round sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory in Salt Lake City. The Warriors are 8-0 in the playoffs this year, with each victory by at least six points.

The defending Western Conference champions have won both their series in four games and will face either San Antonio or Houston in the best-of-seven West finals.

The Warriors kept pace with defending champion Cleveland in what might be a third straight NBA Finals matchup. Both teams are 8-0 in the playoffs so far, with each of Golden State’s victories by at least six points.

Including the regular season, the Warriors have won 23 of their last 24 games.

Interim coach Mike Brown said before the game he hoped his team would get out to a fast start and the Warriors did exactly that.

Golden State led 39-17 at the end of the first quarter after an onslaught from Klay Thompson and Curry. They combined to shoot 6 for 8 in the opening period.

Former Washington State standout Thompson finished with 21 points, Kevin Durant scored 18 and Draymond Green posted his third career postseason triple-double — 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

“We have a lot of talent,” Curry said. “We never know who is going to have a hot night.”

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 25 points.

Curry entered the game averaging 26.7 points in the playoffs, but Thompson had struggled against the Jazz. That ended Monday.

Thompson rebounded from a six-point effort in Game 3 with back-to-back jumpers out the gate. Curry then made consecutive threes and the rout was on.

The Jazz started 3 for 16 from the field; meanwhile, Golden State shot 57.1 percent in the first quarter.

Utah closed the second quarter with a 12-2 run to trail 60-52 at halftime, but every time the Jazz made a significant run the rest of the way, the Warriors answered.

Utah, coached by Mercer Island High graduate Quin Snyder, isn’t much for moral victories, but it finishes the season after ending a four-year playoff drought. Hayward developed into an All-Star and center Rudy Gobert became a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

“It’s been a unique arc for us,” Snyder said. “The adversity that kind of continued to rear its head and the way these guys dealt with it. It was apropos tonight.

“What happened, happened. We got blitzed.”

Notes

• Houston Rockets officials said Nene was out for the rest of the playoffs, one day after the veteran backup center tore a muscle in his left thigh in Sunday’s 125-104 victory over San Antonio.

Game 5 is Tuesday in San Antonio, with the West semifinal series tied 2-2.

• After another unsuccessful attempt at taking down LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors face a summer of change.

All-Star guard Kyle Lowry will opt out of the final year of his contract to test free agency. Forwards Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker, acquired at the trade deadline to beef up Toronto’s front line, are free agents.

• Forward Rudy Gay has informed Sacramento he plans to opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent, unnamed sources told The Sacramento Bee.

Gay, 30, would be owed $14,263,566 in the last year of a three-year contract.

• Boston guard Isaiah Thomas, a former UW Huskies standout, was unhappy after not shooting a free throw in Sunday’s 121-102 loss to host Washington.

The series is tied 2-all, with Game 5 on Wednesday in Boston.

Thomas said it was up to his team to make the Wizards pay for giving him so much defensive attention. But he also wants a few whistles from the officials.

“I’m just going to keep fighting,” Thomas said. “If they’re going to allow them to be aggressive on me and physical on me, they should allow me to do the same thing back and I felt like (Sunday) I wanted to be physical on the defensive end and I was called for some cheap ones. But there’s no excuse. Just got to figure it out.”