Stephen Curry had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in three quarters and the Warriors trounced the short-handed Spurs, running away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, “We didn’t come to play.”

OAKLAND, Calif. – Steve Kerr provided a strong message, just not from his usual spot on the bench: Play with urgency.

The Golden State Warriors did just that for their ailing coach watching from the locker room, and left Gregg Popovich questioning and criticizing his Spurs players for a lack of belief and feeling sorry for themselves without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Stephen Curry had 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in three quarters and the Warriors trounced the short-handed Spurs, running away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout Tuesday and 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.

Rookie Patrick McCaw had 18 points and five assists off the bench, shooting 6 for 8, as Golden State earned its most lopsided victory of the playoffs to go to 10-0. Kevin Durant added 16 points.

Jonathon Simmons scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half as the lone bright spot for the Spurs.

“It looked pretty collective to me. I don’t think it was one guy who didn’t believe and he infected everybody else or anything like that. As a group, they just let themselves down,” Popovich said. “The truth always quote-un-quote sets you free. You can’t sugarcoat it or say, ‘If we had just made a couple shots, we’d have been right there.’ That’s pretty lame. So, call it like it is.

“We didn’t come to play. We felt sorry for ourselves. We need to get slapped and come back and play Game 3 and see who we are.”

Leonard reinjured his left ankle in Sunday’s 113-111 Game 1 loss after coming down on the foot of defender Zaza Pachulia. Popovich on Monday called out the Warriors’ starting center for the “dangerous” and “unsportsmanlike” closeout — which had Pachulia insisting he is not a dirty player.

Game 3 is Saturday in San Antonio.

Pachulia left Game 2 injured for a Warriors team already without key reserve forward Andre Iguodala, held out because of soreness in his left knee that limited him to 10 minutes in Game 1. An X-ray on Pachulia’s bruised right heel was clear but he is scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday.

Golden State quickly established its pass-happy, up-tempo style to take the Spurs out from the opening tip. It was a drastic difference from a game of catch-up two days earlier when the Warriors rallied from 25 points down. The bench had a season-best 63 points.

“They came out with a sense of urgency from the beginning and they played that way for 48 minutes,” acting Warriors coach Mike Brown said.

Kerr attended his second game this series but again watched behind the scenes as he recovers from a May 5 procedure to repair a spinal-fluid leak.

Popovich wasn’t about to guess whether Leonard would return in time for Saturday’s game.

“I’d probably list him as questionable,” Popovich said. “But the thing that worries me is that he did it again, the exact same thing. So one would logically think maybe it will take longer, but I’m hoping that’s not true and we’ll have him for Game 3. But I don’t know.”

Note

• The son of Hall of Fame player Moses Malone is suing Houston Rockets guard James Harden, saying the MVP candidate paid to have him assaulted.

Lawyers representing Moses Malone Jr. say he “was violently attacked by a group of armed men” while entering a club in June after making a Facebook post criticizing Harden for charging $249 at a basketball camp. The complaint says Harden paid Darian Blount approximately $20,000 “to put a hit on” Malone.

Blount is one of four men who were charged last year with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Harden hasn’t faced charges.