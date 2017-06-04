In Golden State’s 132-113 romp that gave it a 2-0 series lead, Stephen Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double, with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Kevin Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

OAKLAND, Calif. – Stephen Curry dribbled every which way and beat LeBron James to the rim in a move reminiscent of his recent MVP magic, and Golden State grabbed a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals by downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-113 Sunday night in Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s return to the sideline.

Their leader and reigning NBA coach of the year back on the bench after a six-week absence, Curry and Kevin Durant put the Warriors two victories from a title in the best-of-seven series.

“He’s been around, the last couple weeks especially, giving us input and giving us what he’s got,” Curry said of Kerr. “But having him back on the bench means a lot. We love his presence. We love his voice. And we’re a full group when he’s out here.”

Golden State improved to 14-0 this postseason to keep alive a chance of becoming the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title. The Warriors won the first game of the Finals 113-91.

James was spectacular for defending champion Cleveland with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get nearly enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving.

Former Washington State standout Klay Thompson emerged from a postseason-long shooting funk to score 22 points with four three-pointers while playing more stellar defense and pulling down seven rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 18 for 43 from deep.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half. But the second half, I think we settled in, tried to play simple and defensively just tried to contest their shots,” Durant said.

The series shifts to Cleveland for two games, with Game 3 on Wednesday.

Kerr returned to the bench to a rousing ovation, waving to the fans while back on the sideline for the first time since Game 2 of the first round against Portland on April 19; he was out because of pain issues stemming from complications after 2015 back surgery. Mike Brown took over the coaching duties in Kerr’s absence.

“I’m going to pull out the ‘Win one for the Gipper’ speech,” a joking Kerr said. “Maybe get a little teary-eyed. Implore them to win it for me because it’s not important for them to win it for themselves.”

Curry provided the coach more than a glimpse of his greatness from up close after Kerr had been watching games from the locker room while speaking to players beforehand and at halftime.

Curry ran circles around James during one masterfully skillful sequence, then drove left through the paint for a right-handed layup during a signature moment in another rout. James had little defensive help on the play, as Love got there late.

Don’t count on the teams viewing the series as close to over. The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers a year ago to miss a repeat.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series,” Kerr said. “Trust me, we know. It was 2-0 last year. We lost.”