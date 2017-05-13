Kyle Stanley of Gig Harbor had three bogeys in his first four holes Saturday, but regrouped and shares the lead with J.B. Holmes going into Sunday’s final round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

“You just kind of have to remind yourself that even though you’re a little bit over par, on the leaderboard I was still in a pretty good spot,” Stanley said.

Stanley started the third round in a tie for the lead with Louis Oosthuizen. Stanley didn’t have a bogey in the last 14 holes Saturday, as he saved par on the par-4 18th hole after his second shot went into a back bunker. Stanley’s sand shot ended up 5 feet from the cup and he made the putt for an even-par 72 at TPC Sawgrass.

Stanley and J.B. Holmes (70) were at 9-under 207.

Holmes was fortunate to not get worse than a bogey on No. 14. His tee shot went so far to the right that it went into the water — on the 12th hole. He hit a blind shot from 230 yards into the wind to a bunker and managed to get up-and-down.

Of 82 players in the third round, 49 made a double bogey or worse.

Jon Rahm of Spain, the best newcomer on the PGA Tour, was five shots behind when he started and missed the 54-hole cut with an 82.

“I kept getting pounded and pounded,” Rahm said of his round.

Matt Kuchar took a 9 on the 14th hole and shot an 81, his highest score ever on this course. Phil Mickelson shot a 78.

Oosthuizen (73) was at 8 under.

Kirkland homeowner Kevin Chappell (73), a former UCLA standout, was tied for 31st place at 1 over.

Ryan Moore (74) of Puyallup was tied for 54th at 3 over. He played the last five holes in 4 over.