ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia freshman quarterback Jacob Eason, a graduate of Lake Stevens High School, is proving he can be trusted in the closing minutes of games.

Some of Eason’s best play has come in high-pressure situations, providing confidence that will be needed in Saturday’s visit from No. 8 Auburn.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Eason showed impressive poise when he led the team to a 27-24 victory at Kentucky last week. Eason completed each of his four passes on a winning drive that began with less than three minutes remaining. Georgia won on Rodrigo Blankenship’s 25-yard field goal as time expired.

After the game, Smart said Eason “does not feel pressure. That’s just the kid. He has a very calm demeanor, which is what you want a quarterback to have.”

Eason’s first winning drive late in a game came at Missouri early in the season. He also threw a go-ahead, 47-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley with 10 seconds remaining against Tennessee; that play became a footnote when the Vols won the game with a Hail Mary pass.

“He’s a kid that the more he plays in a game, I think the more confident he gets,” Smart said of Eason on Monday.

Georgia (5-4 overall, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) had lost four of five, including two straight, before the victory at Kentucky. Auburn (7-2, 5-1) will be playing to preserve its SEC title hopes.

It has been an eventful first season for Eason, who has started the last eight games. After winning the job from senior Greyson Lambert, Eason has completed 145 of 272 passes for 1,754 yards, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Smart said the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Eason “has got a long way to go.”

“He’s got to improve,” Smart added. “He’s got to improve communication, decision-making … but I certainly think these opportunities at the end of the game give him a chance to show leadership and gain the confidence of the other players.”

Eason has not been made available to media this season.

Eason might have found a new favorite target. Javon Wims, a junior-college transfer, set career highs with five catches for 90 yards against Kentucky.

Note

• Shock Linwood, Baylor’s career rushing leader, has been suspended by acting head coach Jim Grobe because of attitude issues.

Linwood will miss the 25th-ranked Bears’ game Saturday at No. 9 Oklahoma. Grobe said “it’s not anything major” but added Linwood has “kind of been shaky” and has issues to work through.

“He’s just not been himself, not really been as focused as I think he needs to be,” Grobe said. “Things are not good right now, and I just want to help him get his focus back.”

Linwood shoved a graduate assistant during the Bears’ 62-22 home loss to Texas Christian on Saturday, when he had a mere six carries.

Linwood has 4,056 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns — also a school record — in his career.