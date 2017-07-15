Muguruza, 23, won the last nine games of the title match against the 37-year-old Williams.

LONDON – As a child, Garbine Muguruza sat in awe in front of the television as the Williams sisters accumulated Grand Slam tournament titles. They were her role models.

Now Muguruza is all grown up, an emerging tennis star in her own right — and, as of Saturday, the only woman who can boast of beating each Williams in the final of a major tournament.

Muguruza powered her way to her first Wimbledon championship by playing fearlessly and dominating down the stretch, putting together a 7-5, 6-0 victory over a fading Venus Williams by claiming the final’s last nine games.

“It’s great to go out there and play somebody that you admire,” Muguruza said. “I knew she was going to make me suffer and fight for it.”

This was Williams’ 16th Grand Slam final and ninth at the All England Club. At 37, she was bidding for her sixth title at the grass-court major, 17 years after her first. And she was so close to gaining the upper hand against Muguruza, holding two set points at 5-4 in the opener. But Muguruza fought those off and never lost momentum.

“She competed really well, so credit to her,” said Williams, who was seeking to become the oldest Wimbledon women’s singles champion in 109 years. “She just dug in there.”

For the 23-year-old Muguruza, this final was her third at a major.

In her first, at Wimbledon in 2015, she lost to Williams’ younger sister, Serena. But in her second, at the French Open last year, Muguruza again faced Serena — and won. That was the most recent final Muguruza had played in any event until this weekend, an indication of the sort of up-and-down 12 months she has had.

But with stand-in coach Conchita Martinez pushing her to play each point on its own merits — don’t look back, don’t think ahead — Muguruza was able to regain her best form.

Taking the ball early, being aggressive from the start of each point and not relenting, Muguruza did to Williams what the American and her sibling often do to their opponents.

Martinez’s 1994 Wimbledon title was Spain’s most recent for a woman until Saturday.

“I was just very composed,” Muguruza said. “Once I go to the big court, I feel good. I feel like that’s where I want to be, that’s what I practice for. That’s where I play good.”

With the roof shut because of rain earlier in the day, each thwack of racket strings against ball by the big hitters echoed around the old arena.

“She was getting every one of Venus’ shots back. Not only getting it back, but it was deep in the court,” said David Witt, Williams’ coach.

Notes

• Roger Federer, seeking his record eighth Wimbledon title, faces Marin Cilic in the men’s final Sunday.

• In a matchup of 17-year-olds, Claire Liu of Thousand Oaks, Calif., beat Ann Li of Devon, Pa., to become the first U.S. winner of the Wimbledon junior women’s title since Chanda Rubin in 1992.