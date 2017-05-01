Nokes is best known as the first baseman for Pay ‘n Pak and Peterbilt. He was on the 1980 Peterbilt team that won the national championship.

A funeral service is set for Friday for George Nokes Jr., a Seattle fastpitch softball star when the sport was in its heyday locally. Nokes died at age 76 in Mesa, Arizona, on April 26.

Nokes is best known as the first baseman for Pay ’n Pak and Peterbilt. He was on the 1980 Peterbilt team that won the national championship. He drove in the winning run in a 1-0 victory over Bay City, Michigan, that put Peterbilt into the semifinals.

In a 1971 article in The Seattle Times, Pay ’n Pak Manager Bill Fenton said, “You can quote me as saying George probably is the finest defensive player I’ve ever coached.” Nokes also hit .421 that season.

Nokes was a graduate of West Seattle High School where he starred in baseball.

The Friday service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle with a reception to follow at Fauntleroy Church Hall.