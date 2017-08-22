Steve Pate, Guy Boros, Lance Tenbroeck and David McKenzie qualify at 18-hole event at High Cedars Golf Club in Orting.

Four golfers earned the final spots in the Boeing Classic at the qualifying 18-hole event Tuesday at High Cedars Golf Club in Orting, Pierce County.

Steve Pate, Guy Boros (son of late two-time major winner Julius Boros) and Lance Tenbroeck all shot 5-under 66. David McKenzie of Australia grabbed the final spot by winning a playoff on the first hole against Stephen Mondshine after both finished with 4-under 67s.

Among those failing to qualify were 2013 Boeing Classic champion John Reigger, who tied for 13th with a 1-under 70, and 1996 PGA champion Mark Brooks, who tied for 10th with a 2-under 69.

The three-day Boeing Classic begins Friday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Notes

• Brad Faxon, Scott Hoch and Bob Tway have withdrawn from the tournament. Ian Woosnam and Willie Wood will replace Faxon and Hoch. It remained unclear Tuesday night who would replace Tway. Woosnam, 59, from Wales, won the 1991 Masters. Wood, 56, is a tour veteran whose son, Hayden, was stroke-play medalist at the recent U.S. Amateur. Hayden plays for Oklahoma State, where his father was on the 1983 NCAA championship team.

• Christina Langer, daughter of defending Boeing Classic champion Bernhard Langer, is engaged to right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong, who was 0-3 with the Mariners this season. De Jong presently is playing at Class AA Arkansas.

• The Boeing plane scheduled to fly low over the course Friday at 11:20 a.m. to signal the start of the tournament will be a 787-8. The tournament’s other aeronautical touch is that the winner is presented with a bomber jacket on the 18th green Sunday afternoon.

• Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson urged the Boeing Classic to give Brian Mogg a sponsor’s exemption berth in the field and he got one. Mogg, a graduate of Lakes High School outside Tacoma, played on the PGA Tour in the 1980s and is best known as a golf instructor. He made the cut at the U.S. Senior Open last year.

Landon Jackson, a Garfield High School graduate who spent decades on the professional staff at Pebble Beach Golf Links, also got an exemption. The other exemptions went to 2012 Boeing champion Jay Don Blake, Rod Spittle and Brian Henninger.

• Scott McCarron, who won last week’s Champions Tour event in Endicott, N.Y., visited Seahawk headquarters Tuesday and participated in a closest-to-the-pin contest to an island green about 100 yards offshore. Long snapper Tyler Ott, who played at Harvard, won the contest in a playoff with quarterback Austin Davis. Jermaine Kearse was the third Seahawk in the contest.

• John Daly, the newcomer big draw at last year’s Boeing Classic, isn’t here this year. He reportedly is playing in Europe this week.

• Five “must-see” holes at Snoqualmie Ridge: No. 5 – Gorgeous downhill par-4 with view; No. 9 – Tough par-3 over water; No. 13 – Mt. Si is in background of this hole that is candidate for prettiest par-3 in Northwest; No. 14 – Golfers have option for high-risk shot over canyon on the course’s signature hole, a par-4; No. 18 – Bunkers galore on this stadium par-5 finishing hole that can handle big crowds.