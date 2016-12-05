Klay Thompson scored 60 points in 29 minutes as the host Golden State Warriors routed Indiana 142-106 in an NBA game Monday night. Thompson made 21 of 33 shots from the field, including 8 of 14 three-pointers.

OAKLAND, Calif. – Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors wanted one more quarter. The former Washington State standout wanted to score 80 points Monday night, and thinks he absolutely could have.

Hard to argue that one: He went off for 60 points in 29 jaw-dropping, defense-breaking minutes.

“Who knows? I know he would have kept shooting,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Klay’s never going to stop shooting.”

Thompson had an NBA season-high and career-best performance for the highest-scoring output by a Golden State player in more than 42 years, and the Warriors raced past the Indiana Pacers 142-106.

At one point, Pacers coach Nate McMillan — a former Sonics coach and player — looked downright speechless during a quiet timeout on his bench.

Thompson raised his arms to encourage more of those steady “KLAY! KLAY! KLAY!” chants, then let it fly again and again. He had 60 through three and called it a night, sitting down with 1:22 left in the period as fans jumped to their feet for an extended standing ovation.

“It’s just unfortunate two times I got my career high I didn’t get to play the fourth quarter,” Thompson said.

He scored 40 by halftime in 18-plus minutes against Indiana. Nearly two years ago, Thompson had a 37-point quarter on the way to 52 points against Sacramento.

Thompson joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Joe Fulks as the only Warriors to score at least 60 points in a game. Barry was the last to do so, scoring 64 on March 26, 1974, against Portland.

Thompson hopes he gets a chance to go for more.

“Maybe. I think I could have, maybe one day I’ll have the opportunity,” he said, “But 60 in 29 minutes is not too bad.”

Thompson shot 21 for 33 and 8 of 14 on three-pointers — 15 of 22 with five threes in the first two quarters — and converted 10 of 11 free throws. When he knocked down a turnaround baseline three under pressure midway through the second quarter right in front of a resting Curry on the bench, the shot sent the league MVP into a tunnel-dashing frenzy of delight.

“That’s a feat that I put money on will probably never be touched ever again in the history of basketball,” Curry said.

Previously this season the highest scorers were Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with 51 in an overtime game and Anthony Davis with 50 in regulation for the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I felt every shot I took was a good shot,” Thompson said.