Jon Rahm won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego by three strokes. Ex-UW standout Cheng-Tsung Pan, 25, earned $589,600 for a second-place tie, his best performance on the PGA Tour.

Golf

Rahm wins; Pan ties for 2nd place

Jon Rahm of Spain added his name to the list of young stars Sunday with his big game and a big finish at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Rahm made two eagles over the final six holes, the last a 61-foot putt from the back fringe on the par-5 18th, for a 5-under-par 67 to win the Farmers Insurance Open by three shots. It was his first PGA Tour victory.

Former Washington Huskies standout Cheng-Tsung Pan (70) and Charles Howell III (68) tied for second place. It was the 25-year-old Pan’s best finish in his 13 starts on the PGA Tour, surpassing a tie for sixth at the RSM Classic in Sea Island, Ga., in November.

Pan was among nine players to have at least a share of the final-round lead. He had three straight birdies around the turn, but settled for pars on the last eight holes — including a three-putt on No. 13.

“My anxiety got me a little bit, but I still played great, got a lot of solid up-and-downs for par, so a lot to take to the next tournament,” Pan said.

Rahm, a former Arizona State player who turned 22 in November, beat Phil Mickelson’s mark as the youngest champion at the tournament. Rahm also became the first player since Jay Don Blake in 1991 to win his first PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines.

Rahm, who made a 19-foot eagle putt on No. 13, finished at 13-under 275 and earned $1.206 million.

Pan made $589,600.

Kyle Stanley (70) of Gig Harbor tied for 14th place at 7 under and former Washington Husky Nick Taylor (72) tied for 54th at even par.

• Brittany Lincicome won the LPGA Tour’s season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic in wind and some late rain in Paradise Island, beating U.S. Solheim Cup teammate Lexi Thompson with a tap-in birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Lincicome closed with a 5-under 68 and Thompson shot a 70. They finished 72 holes of regulation play at 26-under 266.

Lincicome, 31, won her seventh Tour title and earned $210,000.

As for former UW players, Jing Yan (73) tied for 31st place at 11 under and Sadena Parks (75) tied for 65th at 6 under.

NBA

Hawks win in 4 OT

Paul Millsap scored a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the host Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony’s season-high 45 points to outlast the New York Knicks 142-139.

Millsap also had 19 rebounds and seven assists.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime, before fouling out in the second overtime.

• Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and LeBron James had 25 points and 14 rebounds as host Cleveland beat Oklahoma City 107-91.

• Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Golden State overcame Stephen Curry’s absence because of stomach flu to win 113-111 in Portland.

Soccer

U.S. plays to 0-0 tie

Bruce Arena’s second stint as coach of the U.S. men’s national team began with the same result as his first, a scoreless draw.

The Americans had one shot on goal against Serbia before a crowd of 20,079 in San Diego.

Arena’s first match as U.S. coach was against Australia in 1998 and he guided the team until 2006. Arena was hired again after the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann.

Forward Jozy Altidore, 27, played in his 100th match and is the second-youngest U.S. player to accomplish that feat, behind Landon Donovan (26).

American goalkeeper Nick Rimando made two saves.

Center back Chad Marshall, who plays for the Sounders, made his first appearance for the U.S. team since 2010.

ELSEWHERE

• The Kansas City Royals reportedly have agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million contract with Brandon Moss, 33, a potential left-handed option at designated hitter.

Moss batted .225 and hit 28 homers in 128 games for the St. Louis Cardinals last year.

• Ricky Taylor used a gutsy pass with less than seven minutes remaining in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in Daytona Beach, Fla., to grab the victory for his father’s team, Wayne Taylor Racing.

After the 24-hour race, Ricky was content in the shadow of his extrovert brother, Jordan; NASCAR superstar Jeff Gordon; and Max Angelelli.

Gordon joins Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt and Jamie McMurray as the only drivers to win both the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24.

• Skier Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia won the first World Cup super-giant slalom of her career, finishing 0.31 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Mikaela Shiffrin of Eagle-Vail, Colo., was fourth and Lindsey Vonn of Vail, Colo., finished 12th .

• Marcel Hirscher of Austria won his 20th World Cup giant-slalom title, beating Swede Matts Olsson by 1.50 seconds in Garmish-Partenkirchen, Germany.