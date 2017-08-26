Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round Saturday night in Las Vegas, ending the boxing spectacle of the summer with a harsh dose of reality.

LAS VEGAS – Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round Saturday night, ending the boxing spectacle of the summer with a harsh dose of reality.

The most unusual megafight in years went longer and was more competitive than many expected when an unbeaten, five-division world-champion boxer took on a mixed martial artist making his pro boxing debut.

While McGregor (0-1) had the T-Mobile Arena crowd behind his improbable quest, Mayweather (50-0) survived a rough beginning and gradually took control.

Mayweather brutalized McGregor in the 10th round, landing numerous shots and chasing McGregor around the ring until referee Robert Byrd saved the Irishman and stopped the fight.

The American landed big combinations to the head that shook McGregor in the ninth round. A tired McGregor held on as Mayweather battered him around the ring late in the ninth.

Mayweather methodically broke him down to score his first real stoppage in nearly a decade. He did it in what he said would be his final fight.

Mayweather, 40, surpassed Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record.

McGregor, 29, boxed surprisingly well early. But after landing some shots in the first three rounds, his punches seemed to lose their steam, and Mayweather went on the pursuit. McGregor backpedaled most of the way, stopping only to throw an occasional flurry.

“I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see,” Mayweather said. “I owed them for the (Manny) Pacquiao fight.”

McGregor had vowed to knock Mayweather out within two rounds, and he won the early rounds with movement and punches to the head. But the tide of the fight turned in the fourth round as Mayweather seemed to figure out what he had to do and began aggressively stalking McGregor.

In a fight so intriguing to some it cost $10,000 for ringside seats, McGregor turned in a respectable performance for someone in his first fight. But Mayweather’s experience and ring savvy paid off as he executed his game plan to perfection.

“Our game plan was to take our time, go to him and take him out in the end,” Mayweather said. “I guaranteed everybody this fight wouldn’t go the distance.”

Mayweather was widely criticized for not going after Pacquiao in their 2015 megafight, and he didn’t make the same mistake this time in a show that could make him $200 million.

McGregor went over and hugged Mayweather. He seemed almost happy in the ring afterward, secure he had given a good performance even in losing.

“I was a little fatigued,” he said. “He was composed in there; that’s what 50 pro fights can give you.”