Deondre Francois threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nyqwan Murray with 36 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Florida State beat No. 6 Michigan 33-32 in a wild Orange Bowl game.

By
The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Deondre Francois threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nyqwan Murray with 36 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Florida State beat No. 6 Michigan 33-32 in a wild Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Francois threw for two scores — both to Murray — and ran for another for the Seminoles (10-3). They got 145 yards rushing from Dalvin Cook and recovered after wasting a 12-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Chris Evans had a 30-yard touchdown run and Khalid Hill an 8-yard scoring catch in the final minutes for Michigan (10-3), which also got a defensive conversion when Josh Metellus ran a blocked extra point back after the second Francois-Murray TD.

But Michigan turned the ball over on its final possession, and the Seminoles held on to win a game where the teams combined for 23 points and two lead changes in the final 5:22.

“The character on this team,” Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I’ve said it before. I’m as proud of this team as any I’ve coached.”

Evans’ scoring run put the Wolverines ahead 30-27, but Florida State’s Keith Gavin swung momentum back to the Seminoles with a 66-yard kickoff return right up the middle — setting up the drive where his team would take the lead for good.

“Best game of my life,” Cook said.

Michigan played without injured star linebacker Jabrill Peppers, who was out with a hamstring injury, and lost tight end Jake Butt to a knee injury early in the second quarter. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said early indications were that Butt has either an MCL or ACL injury.

“Really proud of the effort of our team,” Harbaugh said.

Wilton Speight was 21 for 38 passing for 163 yards for Michigan, which got a 14-yard interception return from Mike McCray for a touchdown. Francois completed his freshman season with a 9-for-27 night, but threw for 222 yards — including a 92-yarder to Murray early in the game when the Seminoles were rolling out to leads of 17-3 and 20-6.

“The offense in the first half, it was tough sledding,” Harbaugh said.

Florida State seemingly was in control, but the game turned midway through the fourth when Trey Marshall was ejected for targeting on a punt return — giving Michigan a short field on which to start its comeback.

Marshall missed an amazing finish.

“This game here took so many turns,” Cook said. “But we kept fighting.”

Michigan managed a mere 3.4 yards per play, and had players tackled for losses 15 times in the game.

The Seminoles had 201 yards in the first quarter. That’s more than Michigan allowed in any of four entire games from Sept. 24 through Oct. 22.

2016-17 bowl games

The national-championship game is Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla.

Bowl
Teams
Date, location
TV

Celebration
Grambling State 10, North Carolina Central 9

New Mexico
New Mexico 23, Texas-San Antonio 20

Las Vegas
San Diego State 34, Houston 10

Camellia
Appalachian State 31, Toledo 28

Cure
Arkansas State 31, Central Florida 13

New Orleans
Southern Mississippi 28, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

Miami Beach

Tulsa 55, Central Michigan 10

Boca Raton
Western Kentucky 51, Memphis 31

Poinsettia

Brigham Young 24, Wyoming 21

Idaho Potato
Idaho 61, Colorado State 50

Bahamas

Old Dominion 24, Eastern Michigan 20

Armed Forces
Louisiana Tech 48, Navy 45

Dollar General
Troy 28, Ohio 23

Hawaii
Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee State 35

St. Petersburg

Mississippi State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16

Quick Lane
Boston College 36, Maryland 30

Independence
North Carolina State 41, Vanderbilt 17

Heart of Dallas
Army 38, North Texas 31 (OT)

Military

Wake Forest 34, Temple 26

Holiday
Minnesota 17, Washington State 12

Cactus
Baylor 31,Boise State 12

Pinstripe
Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24

Russell Athletic

Miami 31, West Virginia 14

Foster Farms
Utah 26, Indiana 24

Texas
Kansas State, 33, Texas A&M 28

Birmingham
South Florida 46, South Carolina 39 (OT)

Belk
Virginia Tech 35, Arkansas 24

Alamo
Oklahoma State 38, Colorado 8

Liberty
Georgia 31, Texas Christian 23

Sun

Stanford 25, North Carolina 23

Music City
Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24

Arizona
Air Force 45, South Alabama 21

Orange
Florida St. 33, Michigan 32

Citrus
Louisiana St. (7-4) vs. Louisville (9-3)
Saturday, Orlando, Fla.
8 a.m., Ch. 4

TaxSlayer
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Georgia Tech (8-4)
Saturday, Jacksonville, Fla.
8 a.m., ESPN

Peach
Washington (12-1) vs. Alabama (13-0)
Saturday, Atlanta
noon, ESPN

Fiesta
Clemson (12-1) vs. Ohio St. (11-1)
Saturday, Glendale, Ariz.
4 p.m., ESPN

Outback
Florida (8-4) vs. Iowa (8-4)
Monday, Tampa, Fla.
10 a.m., Ch. 4

Cotton
Western Michigan (13-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-3)
Monday, Arlington, Texas
10 a.m., ESPN

Rose
Penn St. (11-2) vs. USC (9-3)
Monday, Pasadena, Calif.
2 p.m., ESPN

Sugar
Oklahoma (10-2) vs. Auburn (8-4)
Monday, New Orleans
5:30 p.m., ESPN

Championship
Peach winner vs. Fiesta winner
Jan. 9, Tampa, Fla.
5 p.m., ESPN

Note: Game times subject to change
TIM REYNOLDS