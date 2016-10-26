Anglers can whine about why they can’t get out fishing during one of the rainiest Octobers in recent memory, but it’s nothing that a pair of waterproof boots and raingear can’t fix.

“There are lots of opportunities in many directions despite the weather, and we’re seeing some nice coho coming out of the local rivers that are open,” said Mike Chamberlain, owner of Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood.

“The rivers were fishable (Tuesday), and I know a guide on the Skykomish who hooked 13 coho from the mouth of the Wallace downstream,” Chamberlain said. “Some of the fish had some color to them (typical for fish nearing spawning stage) and others that were dime-bright up to 16 pounds.”

The coho and game-fish fisheries on the Snohomish, Skykomish and Wallace rivers have been extended through Nov. 30 after fishery managers agreed the run is still returning much stronger than anticipated.

The hatchery chinook fishery in the San Juan Islands is open through Oct. 31, and has been producing some good action.

Many are also gearing up for the other marine areas open Tuesday for hatchery chinook fishing, including northern and central Puget Sound, and Saratoga Pass down the east side of Whidbey Island. State fisheries decided to lower the daily limit from two to one hatchery chinook to hopefully extend the fishing seasons in those areas.

The Dungeness crab fishery is open daily through Dec. 31 in many areas of Puget Sound, and success has been very good. This includes the Strait of Juan de Fuca; Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay; Ports Susan and Gardner; and northern and central Puget Sound.

Upcoming razor clam digs canceled

State Fish and Wildlife has decided to not open Twin Harbors beaches for razor clam digging, which was supposed to start this Friday through Nov. 1.

Samples of razor clams at Twin Harbors north and south sections showed the levels of domoic acid at 21 to 24 parts per million (ppm) which exceeded the action level of 20 ppm set by state health standards. Other sections ranged from 13 to 18 ppm.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient amounts.

Domoic acid levels shot up before the first planned opening digs earlier this month at Long Beach, which has remained closed, and most recent testing showed levels between 16 and 24 ppm.

State Fish and Wildlife will monitor toxin levels on all Washington beaches, and the next openings are set to occur Nov. 12-19 at Twin Harbors, and Nov. 17-19 at Copalis and Mocrocks. Final approval hinges on additional marine toxin tests that usually occur the week before the openers.

“We’re hopeful that toxin levels will drop and allow us to open ocean beaches to digging later this season,” Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager, said in a news release.

State health officials require beaches must pass two rounds of toxin testing, showing levels of domoic acid below 20 parts per million, to be open for digging.