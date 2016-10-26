Anglers can whine about why they can’t get out fishing during one of the rainiest Octobers in recent memory, but it’s nothing that a pair of waterproof boots and raingear can’t fix.

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

“There are lots of opportunities in many directions despite the weather, and we’re seeing some nice coho coming out of the local rivers that are open,” said Mike Chamberlain, owner of Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood.

“The rivers were fishable (Tuesday), and I know a guide on the Skykomish who hooked 13 coho from the mouth of the Wallace downstream,” Chamberlain said. “Some of the fish had some color to them (typical for fish nearing spawning stage) and others that were dime-bright up to 16 pounds.”

The coho and game-fish fisheries on the Snohomish, Skykomish and Wallace rivers have been extended through Nov. 30 after fishery managers agreed the run is still returning much stronger than anticipated.

The hatchery chinook fishery in the San Juan Islands is open through Oct. 31, and has been producing some good action.

Many are also gearing up for the other marine areas open Tuesday for hatchery chinook fishing, including northern and central Puget Sound, and Saratoga Pass down the east side of Whidbey Island. State fisheries decided to lower the daily limit from two to one hatchery chinook to hopefully extend the fishing seasons in those areas.

The Dungeness crab fishery is open daily through Dec. 31 in many areas of Puget Sound, and success has been very good. This includes the Strait of Juan de Fuca; Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay; Ports Susan and Gardner; and northern and central Puget Sound.

Upcoming razor clam digs canceled

State Fish and Wildlife has decided to not open Twin Harbors beaches for razor clam digging, which was supposed to start this Friday through Nov. 1.

Samples of razor clams at Twin Harbors north and south sections showed the levels of domoic acid at 21 to 24 parts per million (ppm) which exceeded the action level of 20 ppm set by state health standards. Other sections ranged from 13 to 18 ppm.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient amounts.

Domoic acid levels shot up before the first planned opening digs earlier this month at Long Beach, which has remained closed, and most recent testing showed levels between 16 and 24 ppm.

State Fish and Wildlife will monitor toxin levels on all Washington beaches, and the next openings are set to occur Nov. 12-19 at Twin Harbors, and Nov. 17-19 at Copalis and Mocrocks. Final approval hinges on additional marine toxin tests that usually occur the week before the openers.

“We’re hopeful that toxin levels will drop and allow us to open ocean beaches to digging later this season,” Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager, said in a news release.

State health officials require beaches must pass two rounds of toxin testing, showing levels of domoic acid below 20 parts per million, to be open for digging.

Fishing Report
Location  Comment
Marine areas More chum are starting to appear around estuaries off Kennedy Creek in Totten Inlet, Johns Creek in Oakland Bay, Hoodsport Hatchery in Hood Canal, Eagle Creek south of Potlatch State Park and the public-access shores off Highway 101 from Eldon to Hoodsport. Fair to good for coho in southern Puget Sound. Slow to fair for coho in north end of Hood Canal. Squid jigging picked up at Edmonds Pier, A-Dock at the Shilshole Bay Marina, Des Moines Pier and Les Davis Pier, and along the Seattle waterfront from Seattle Aquarium to Pier 86. The west side of Whidbey Island is open for beach steelhead fishing.
Statewide rivers Hatchery coho and game-fish fishing is open in the Nisqually, and the Puyallup is open for hatchery coho and chum. The Columbia from Buoy 10 to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco is now closed for fishing. Fair for salmon in Cowlitz at barrier dam, and for steelhead near the trout hatchery. Fair for coho in Lewis around the salmon hatchery, and boat anglers were also catching fall chinook. Off and on for coho in the Klickitat. Skag­it and Cascade are open for coho through Nov. 30. Slow for coho, and poor fishing conditions on Green. Skykomish at Reiter Ponds is open and fair for steelhead. The “King of the Reach” broodstock collection project is Friday through Sunday in the Upper Columbia River of the Hanford Reach area, and the purpose is to collect live adult wild fall chinook by hook and line at the Vernita and White Bluffs boat launches. Only anglers registered for the project are allowed to fish this area of the Columbia River, and no harvest is permitted in these closed waters. Details: www.ccawashington.org/KingoftheReach or call 509-545-2284.
Statewide lakes

Beaver near Issaquah is good for 2,500 planted rainbow trout averaging 2 pounds, but it’s likely that plant number has dwindled since some were caught late last week through Wednesday. In Thurston County, try for planted trout at Black, Longs Pond (open for youth ages 14 and under) and Munn. In Pierce County try Bradley, Harts and Tanwax. In Mason County head to Isabella, Lost, Nahwatzel and Spencer. In Jefferson County go to Gibbs, Leland and Teal. In Kitsap County try Island or Kitsap. Good for kokanee in Lake Stevens. Good for perch in Lake Washington and Big Lake in Mount Vernon. Jameson Lake in Douglas County is a fairly good bet for trout, and open through Oct. 31. Fair to good for trout at Goodwin in Snohomish County. Fair to good for trout and kokanee in Roosevelt. Lake Sammamish is open for trout and all other game fish. Good for walleye, bass and perch in Potholes Reservoir.
