Cooper Kupp of Eastern became college football’s all-time leading receiver with 6,284 yards, passing Chris George of NAIA Glenville State. The Eagles (12-1) will host Youngstown State in a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Cheney.

CHENEY – Gage Gubrud finished 21 of 32 for 287 yards and three touchdowns, all three in the first half, to lead second-seeded Eastern Washington past Richmond 38-0 in the FCS quarterfinals Saturday.

Samson Ebukam finished with eight tackles (four for loss), an interception and a forced fumble and Cooper Kupp had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Kupp became college football’s all-time leading receiver with 6,284 yards, passing Chris George of NAIA Glenville State (1991-94).

Eastern (12-1) will host Youngstown State (11-3) in a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Richmond fumbled four times in the first half and the Eagles were up 21-0 at halftime.

“I don’t think I’ve been a part of a playoff shutout in my life — let alone, if you really think about it, that’s seven quarters of scoreless football by our defense,” Eastern coach Beau Baldwin said, referring to holding Central Arkansas scoreless in three quarters last weekend. “In college football these days, that doesn’t happen.”

The Eagles finished with six sacks and forced five turnovers by Richmond (10-4).

Eastern posted its first shutout since a 16-0 victory over Northern Colorado on Sept. 19, 2009.