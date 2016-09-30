Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons broke his right foot in practice Friday and team officials gave no indication of how long the 6-foot-10 forward from Louisiana State will be out of action. He was the first player drafted this year.

NBA

Sixers’ Simmons breaks bone in foot

The Sixers said in a statement Simmons, the first player drafted this year, suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot. He rolled his ankle during the final scrimmage of the team’s training camp.

Simmons’ injury is the latest blow to a franchise that has been beset in recent years by injuries to high-profile players.

Joel Embiid, the third player taken in the 2014 draft, has yet to play because of surgeries on his right foot. Nerlens Noel, the sixth player drafted in 2013, missed the 2013-14 season because of a torn knee ligament. Jahlil Okafor, the third player drafted last year, had his rookie season cut short with season-ending surgery on his right knee.

The Sixers open the exhibition season against Boston on Tuesday. Coach Brett Brown said Embiid and Okafor will play in that game.

Simmons, who grew up in Australia, signed a $20 million shoe deal with Nike before the June 23 draft.

• The relationship between Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat continued disintegrating, with the All-Star forward saying the team did not tell him before going public with its belief he will not play for it again.

Heat officials denied that assertion, with a team spokesman saying calls, texts and emails to Bosh in the days before team president Pat Riley made the announcement earlier this week were not acknowledged.

Bosh’s last two seasons ended at the All-Star break because of the discovery of blood clots. He failed a preseason physical and was not cleared by the team to resume basketball activities.

“There’s 29 other teams,” Bosh said. “There’s a whole league. One team does not make up the opinion of everything.”

Auto racing

Keselowski has pole

Rain wiped out qualifying at Dover International Speedway in Delaware and Brad Keselowski will start Sunday’s NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race because the field was set on owner points.

The 16-driver Chase for the Sprint Cup Championship field will be reduced to 12 after the Dover race.

Tennis

Djokovic opens up

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia says Grand Slam tournament trophies and the No. 1 world ranking are no longer his priorities.

Djokovic, who has won 12 major titles, recalled he felt emotionally drained after winning the French Open in June.

The 29-year-old became the third man to win all four major tournaments in a row, something last done almost 50 years earlier.

“I psychologically felt huge pressure, and now I’m no longer thinking about the number of titles. If they come, super, I will accept them,” Djokovic said. “After all, tennis is not the only thing in the world.”

Djokovic, who is coping with an elbow injury, said he expects to return to action at the Shanghai Masters, which starts next weekend.

ELSEWHERE

• NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly and players association executive director Don Fehr said they expect the next World Cup of Hockey to be in 2020. It is much less certain whether the best players will go to South Korea to participate in the 2018 Olympics.

Rene Fasel, International Ice Hockey Federation president, said the odds of NHL players going to the PyeongChang Games were 50/50, a slight upgrade from his forecast in May.

On Tuesday, Daly said he felt more “negative” about the chances the league’s players will be in a sixth straight Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has decided to not pay for NHL players’ travel and insurance, as it has in the past.

Days before Canada beat Europe 2-0 in the best-of-three final to win the World Cup, Canada coach Mike Babcock summed up the situation.

“The World Cup is great. It’s not the Olympics,” Babcock said in an unsolicited comparison of the two events. “Let’s not get confused.”

• David Villa scored twice as New York City FC beat host Houston 2-0 and took the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference lead.

• Mi Jung Hur of South Korea eagled two of the last three holes for a 10-under 63 and a share of the second-round lead with Brooke Henderson (66) of Canada at 14-under 132 in the Reignwood LPGA Classic in Beijing.