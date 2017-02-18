Skier Mikaela Shiffrin of Eagle-Vail, Colorado, was in a world of her own Saturday, extending her unbeaten record in slalom gold-medal events.

Winter sports

Shiffrin wins slalom title

The 2014 Olympic champion won in her specialty at a third straight world championships, and by a huge margin of 1.64 seconds in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

“It happened almost as perfect as it could have,” Shiffrin, 21, said. “That was the way I imagined myself skiing the course.”

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished second and Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was third.

Shiffrin’s gold-medal streak in slalom includes each world championships she has entered, and her only Olympics.

• Figure skater Mai Mihara of Japan captured the women’s title at the Four Continents, a test event for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Mihara, 17, had a strong free skate after placing fourth in the short program and had 200.85 points.

Gabrielle Daleman of Canada, first after the short program, stumbled on the landing of a double axel and placed second at 196.91. American Mirai Nagasu, who had a personal best of 132.04 in the free skate, was third with 194.95.

Baseball

San Diego signs Weaver

Right-hander Jered Weaver has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres after 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. The deal is pending a physical.

Weaver, 34, went 150-93 with a 3.55 earned-run average and three All-Star selections for the Angels. The Angels didn’t re-sign him after Weaver went 19-24 over the past two seasons, with the two worst ERAs of his career and declines in his velocity.

• Free-agent infielder Chase Utley officially returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers, agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract.

Utley, 38, said he had received two other offers but decided on the Dodgers because of the team’s chemistry.

• The New York Yankees beat reliever Dellin Betances, 28, in the year’s final salary-arbitration case.

Betances, who made $507,500 last year, will be paid $3 million rather than his $5 million request.

The ruling gave teams an 8-7 edge in decisions this year, the most hearings since clubs won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994. Teams lead 310-231 since salary arbitration began in 1974.

Golf

Couples is 1 shot back

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied two of the last four holes to take a one-stroke lead over Seattle native Fred Couples and Kevin Sutherland into the final round of the Chubb Classic, an event on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions in Naples, Fla.

Spaniard Jimenez shot a 5-under-par 67 and was at 12 under for 36 holes.

Couples (65) said, “It was a good day. I bogeyed the first hole and I bogeyed the last, and in between was beautiful golf.”

Sutherland (63) was 6 under for the last eight holes.

• Dustin Johnson (5-under 66) was at 10-under 132 after two rounds of the weather-delayed Genesis Open, a PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Cameron Tringale (64) and Pat Perez (66) were at 9 under.

Kyle Stanley (66) of Gig Harbor played four holes of his third round in 2 over and was tied for 43rd place at 2 under.

Former Washington Husky Nick Taylor (68) was tied for 62nd place at even par.

• Andrew Putnam of University Place shot a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke lead entering Sunday’s final round of the Panama Claro Championship, a Web.com Tour event in Panama City.

Putnam was at 11-under 199. Mark Anderson (69) was in second.

ELSEWHERE

• The Miami Dolphins signed defensive end Cameron Wake, 35, to a two-year, $19 million contract extension through the 2018 NFL season.

Wake had 11.5 sacks and forced five fumbles last season.

• Lincoln, which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, became the first nonleague team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals since the 1914 Queens Park Rangers. Lincoln stunned Premier League team Burnley 1-0 on an 89th-minute header by Sean Raggett.

In another FA Cup round-of-16 match, third-tier Milwall beat defending Premier League champion Leicester City 1-0 on a 90th minute goal by defender Shaun Cummings.

Millwall was reduced to 10 men after Jake Cooper got a second yellow card in the 52nd minute and was sent off.

• Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark for the first time in their four matches and won their Qatar Open final 6-3, 6-4.

Pliskova, ranked No. 3 in the world, has won two WTA Tour events this year.